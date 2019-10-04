PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

Stocks traded higher, trimming their losses for the week, as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...Politicsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.Marketsread more
The latest omen for the sector came in the government's jobs report, which showed that manufacturing posted net job losses.Marketsread more
House Democrats on Friday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence turn over documents related to President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian president at the heart of...Politicsread more
The first full trading week of the fourth quarter kicks off, the U.S. and China will resume trade talks and we'll get a key reading on the German economy.Marketsread more
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on Friday said he expects it will be 10 years before consumers widely adopt augmented-reality smart glasses.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer and Julian Castro will be taking part in fundraising events in October that will benefit the DNC.2020 Electionsread more
The market is in a slow melt-up mode on Friday.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
PayPal is withdrawing from Facebook's Libra Association, the company announced Friday.
"PayPal has made the decision to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations," the company said in a statement. PayPal said it is still "supportive of Libra's aspirations" and that it will continue to partner with Facebook in the future.
The Libra Association had been made up of 28 corporate backers including Facebook that are meant to help govern the new cryptocurrency known as libra. David Marcus, who leads the project at Facebook, was previously the president of PayPal. Facebook has tried to mitigate lawmakers' fears of libra by assuring them that Facebook would not have unilateral control of the currency due to the association.
But recently, that group of corporate backers has started to show some cracks. The Wall Street Journal reported that the group behind the global currency payments network is becoming fractured. Visa, Mastercard other financial partners that signed on are "reconsidering" involvement following a backlash from government officials, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Libra was greeted with widespread criticism after announcing libra cryptocurrency in June. Facebook's involvement caught the attention of senior congressional finance committee members, global regulators, former lawmakers and industry insiders who questioned Facebook's motives. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this summer that libra raises "serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, financial stability" and the Fed had launched a working group to examine it.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, told CNBC in June that "it's very important for them to stop right now what they're doing so that we can get a handle on this" and Congress would "move aggressively" to deal with it.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.