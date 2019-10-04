Russia is helping China to build a missile defense system, Putin says

Military ties between China and Russia appear to have taken a leap forward after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is helping Beijing build a system to warn against ballistic missile launches.

Speaking at the Valdai Club international affairs conference in Sochi on Thursday, Putin confirmed the move, adding that it would promote China to a level of defense only currently enjoyed by Russia and the U.S.

"This is a very serious thing that will dramatically increase China's defense capability because only the U.S. and Russia have such a system now," Putin said.

Global Forecasting Director at The Economist Intelligence Unit, Agathe Demarais, told CNBC via email Friday that such a system is viewed as "a crucial part of modern nuclear deterrence."

Details of the size and make-up of the missile defense system that Russia will build for China is unknown. At present China employs limited resources which includes a small Russian S-300 system which considered only a modest deterrent against cruise and ballistic missiles.

Russia's existing S-400 is claimed to be capable of intercepting ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500 km. That program was controversially sold to NATO-member Turkey this year, much to the displeasure of Washington.