Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Snap, Costco & more

Top Stories
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

Tensions hit a new high this week after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Trump says his request for China to probe Biden will not affect...

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden and just behind Bernie Sanders.

2020 Electionsread more

BMW's Mini is fighting to stay alive in SUV-obsessed America

The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.

Autosread more

Boston Fed President Rosengren sees just 1.7% growth for the...

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren thinks the U.S. economy is on track for GDP growth of just 1.7% in the second half of 2019.

The Fedread more

House members push for Zuckerberg to testify on Facebook's...

The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.

Technologyread more

Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of trade...

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps more than 150 points, cutting losses for the week after...

Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.

US Marketsread more

Tesla under investigation on claim it throttled batteries to hide...

Tesla is facing new scrutiny from a federal auto safety agency around battery issues in some Model S and Model X vehicles.

Technologyread more

Gig economy 'shafts people' — Cramer blames stalled wages on...

"I do think there is this gig economy that shafts people. You don't do as well," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Jobsread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Snap, Costco & more

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Chad Dickerson, Chairman and CEO of Etsy rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of IPO at Nasdaq on April 16, 2015 in New York City.
Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Etsy — Shares of Etsy rose 1.1% after Nomura Instinet began covering the stock with a buy rating, saying the company created "the leading marketplace for unique craft and vintage goods, with consistent management execution since 2017 that has reaccelerated the business." Nomura sees Etsy shares climbing 25%, adding that it expects the company's profit margins to improve as Etsy continues to expand its reach.

Snap — The social media company gained nearly 2% in midday trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to equal-weight from underweight. The firm said "strong" top-line momentum and "faster" ad revenue growth will lead to "higher profitability."

Apple — The iPhone maker rose 2.3% Apple on Friday after a report that it is increasing the production of its iPhone 11 models by about 10%. Japan's Nikkei news reported that Apple is bumping production by about 8 million units amid demand for the least expensive of the new models.

HP Inc. — HP said on Thursday that it will cut up to 16% of its workforce up to 9,000 workers, sending shares tumbling more than 9% on Friday. The computer and printer maker added that it will make cuts via a combination of employee departures and voluntary early retirement, with expected annual cost savings of about $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.

Apache — Shares of the oil and gas exploration company sank about 7% by lunchtime after a Morgan Stanley analyst warned that it's the "most exposed" to a fall in natural gas prices. Wrote Devin McDermott: "Risks include commodity prices, Permian takeaway constraints impact on crude/gas realizations, disappointing well results and service cost inflation."

Costco — The wholesale retailer rose about 1% after it reported quarterly profit of $2.69 per share, topping Wall Street's expectations. Disappointing comparable-store sales came in below estimates, however, and kept the stock's gains in check.

– CNBC's Michael Sheetz and Pippa Stevens contributed reporting.