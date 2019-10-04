The Supreme Court just set up an election year fight over abortion, taking up a Louisiana law that limits access

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting the stage for a contentious fight over reproductive rights in the middle of the 2020 presidential election.
The Louisiana law requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where the abortions are provided. Opponents of the law said it would effectively limit the state of 4½ million to one abortion provider.
It is the second time in three years that a fight over admitting privileges for abortion has made its way to the justices. In 2016, the court struck down a nearly identical Texas law by a vote of 5-3.
Despite that action, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the Louisiana law was permissible because it would have a different impact in Louisiana than it did in Texas.
"Here, unlike in Texas, the Act does not impose a substantial burden on a large fraction of women," Circuit Judge Jerry Smith wrote at the time.
The Fifth Circuit decision would have allowed the Louisiana law to go into effect. But in February, the Supreme Court stepped in, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's liberals to put the law on hold.
How the court will ultimately rule on the law remains uncertain. In the time since the court struck down the law in Texas, the composition of the court has changed and become more conservative.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, who voted in the majority to strike down the Texas law, has since left the bench, and President Donald Trump's two appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, have joined it.
Kavanaugh's views on the court's abortion precedents are largely unknown. He seemed to carve out a middle ground between the court's majority and his fellow conservatives the last time the Louisiana law came before the court.
In a dissent from the court's February decision to halt the Louisiana law, Kavanaugh wrote that he would have allowed the Louisiana law to go into effect temporarily, saying that doing so would "resolve the factual uncertainties" before the court ultimately issued a final ruling.
The case is known as Rebekah Gee v. June Medical Services, No. 18-1460.
