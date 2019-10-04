Trump says he would keep Biden concerns separate from China trade talks

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of trade...

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps more than 150 points, cutting losses for the week after...

Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.

US Marketsread more

BMW's Mini is fighting to stay alive in SUV-obsessed America

The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.

Autosread more

Trump says he would keep Biden concerns separate from China trade...

President Donald Trump said Friday he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.

Politicsread more

Cramer: 'Washington is the biggest headwind to the economy' since...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says trade disputes and the Trump impeachment inquiry are creating the most economic uncertainty in nearly two generations.

Economyread more

Apple rises after report says there's an unexpected surge in...

The Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models.

Technologyread more

Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with...

President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.

Marketsread more

Pressure mounts on GM and the UAW to make a deal as strike drags...

Investors seem to be losing their patience. GM's stock has fallen by about 10% since the start of the strike.

Autosread more

Goldman's new portfolio of stable growers is crushing the market

As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.

Marketsread more
Politics

Trump says he would keep Biden concerns separate from China trade talks

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for his annual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on October 4, 2019.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Friday he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.

A day earlier, the president said "China should start an investigation" into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump's efforts to get Ukraine's government to probe the former vice president prompted the House impeachment inquiry into whether the president abused his power by trying to get a foreign government to influence one of his chief rivals in the 2020 election.

Trump's comments Thursday raised concerns about whether he could use a probe into the Bidens as part of ongoing trade talks with China, one of his biggest domestic and foreign policy priorities. The world's two largest economies have tried to strike a trade deal amid a conflict that has threatened to drag on global economic growth.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.