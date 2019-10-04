Trade gap widens more than expected to $54.9 billion

Skip Navigation
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Dow rises 150 points after steady jobs report, but still on track...

Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.

Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with...

President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.

Goldman's new portfolio of stable growers is crushing the market

As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.

Top GE analyst Tusa has a new warning for shareholders

The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on Friday

The Supreme Court just set up a 2020 battle over abortion law...

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...

Facebook will be a 'dream' for predators if it makes messages...

Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.

The two words that are powering Warren's rise and rallies

It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.

Trade gap widens more than expected to $54.9 billion

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...

US ambassadors pushed Ukraine to investigate as condition for...

House Democrats released the messages that were turned over by former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker amid impeachment inquiry.

Trade

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom@jeff.cox.7528
Key Points
  • The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.
  • A record level of imports of consumer goods was the reason, and a fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the European Union.
  • The imbalance stood at $54.9 billion at the end of the month, more than the $54.5 billion projected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones and up from $54 billion in July.
A cargo ship is guided into the Port of Oakland by a pair of tug boats.
Tim Rue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods and as a fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the European Union.

The imbalance stood at $54.9 billion at the end of the month, more than the $54.5 billion projected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones and up from $54 billion in July.

Imports rose to $262.8 billion against estimates of $261.4 billion, while exports increased to $207.9 billion, which also beat expectations of $207.4 billion.

Consumer goods imports hit $57.2 billion, a reflection of increased demand as a healthy shopping appetite helps keep the U.S. economy afloat amid fears of a slowdown.

Even as the overall deficit rose, the gap with China declined sharply, falling 3.1% for the month. On a year-over-year basis, the shortfall with China is $231.6 billion, an 11.4% decline from the same period in 2018.

The deficit with Germany swelled to $7.1 billion, the highest on record thanks to $12.1 billion of imports, also a record.

With additional tariffs about to take effect against the EU, the trade gap also closed across much the region.

The EU deficit fell 23.7% from August though it is up 8.1% from a year ago. The U.S. also is threatening to add duties against the $300 billion of Chinese goods not already subject to tariffs.

On a goods basis, auto exports grew $14.3 billion and hit their highest level since July 2014. The petroleum deficit of $300 million was the lowest on record.

Exports of capital goods, though, hit $44.3 billion, the lowest since October 2017.

Key Points
  • The jobless rate in September dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, the lowest since December 1969.
  • Nonfarm payrolls rose by 136,000 in September, below the 145,000 forecast by economists polled by Dow Jones.
  • However, past numbers were revised higher. August was revised up to 168,000 from an initial estimate of 130,000, while July was increased to 166,000 from 159,000, for a net gain of 45,000.
  • Wages rose just 2.9% for the year, the lowest increase since July 2018.