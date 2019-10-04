Trade gap widens more than expected to $54.9 billion

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.Asia Politicsread more
Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.Marketsread more
As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.Marketsread more
The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on FridayInvestingread more
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...Politicsread more
Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.Technologyread more
It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.Wealthread more
The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...Traderead more
The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods and as a fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the European Union.
The imbalance stood at $54.9 billion at the end of the month, more than the $54.5 billion projected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones and up from $54 billion in July.
Imports rose to $262.8 billion against estimates of $261.4 billion, while exports increased to $207.9 billion, which also beat expectations of $207.4 billion.
Consumer goods imports hit $57.2 billion, a reflection of increased demand as a healthy shopping appetite helps keep the U.S. economy afloat amid fears of a slowdown.
Even as the overall deficit rose, the gap with China declined sharply, falling 3.1% for the month. On a year-over-year basis, the shortfall with China is $231.6 billion, an 11.4% decline from the same period in 2018.
The deficit with Germany swelled to $7.1 billion, the highest on record thanks to $12.1 billion of imports, also a record.
With additional tariffs about to take effect against the EU, the trade gap also closed across much the region.
The EU deficit fell 23.7% from August though it is up 8.1% from a year ago. The U.S. also is threatening to add duties against the $300 billion of Chinese goods not already subject to tariffs.
On a goods basis, auto exports grew $14.3 billion and hit their highest level since July 2014. The petroleum deficit of $300 million was the lowest on record.
Exports of capital goods, though, hit $44.3 billion, the lowest since October 2017.