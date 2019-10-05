How to use Google's new shopping tool to get alerts when stuff goes on sale

Trump seems to listen to Cook and take his concerns seriously. That's a surprising development for a business leader who supported Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016...Technologyread more
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has garnered a reputation during the campaign as a liberal firebrand with a plan for everything. Her plans, along with the taxes...Politicsread more
CNBC combed through recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say may have been "overlooked."Marketsread more
"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," the secretary of state told a news conference in Greece.Politicsread more
The sweeping tariffs imposed on China for its alleged unfair trade practices was intended to set right imbalances that put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. What wasn't...Small Business Playbookread more
Global recession fears are rising. CNBC takes a look at some of the potential triggers for a contraction.World Economyread more
Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.Marketsread more
Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
So-called business email compromise scams are on the rise, with more than $26 billion lost over the last three years. The problem has become an epidemic for the real estate...Personal Financeread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Google Shopping now lets you track the price of things you want to buy and get alerts when they go on sale. Here's how to set it up.Technologyread more
Google rolled out a new shopping search tool this week with a price tracking option that can help you save money.
You can search for different products you might buy — a T-shirt, board game or new video game system — and Google will notify you with an alert on your phone when the price drops.
Here's how to search for something you want to buy with Google Shopping and set up alerts for when the price falls.
Now you're tracking the product's price and Google will notify you if it goes on sale. Google will send a daily email with information on price changes over the past 24 hours. You can stop tracking products in Google Shopping by going to Google's My Activity page and deleting your product price tracking history.
WATCH: Malls adding virtual reality experiences to boost foot traffic