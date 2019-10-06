Tech 'break-up value' analysis seeks to make the stocks look cheap, even if they stay together

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee during a hearing "Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices" on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 11, 2018.

FANG became FANG out of sense of the inevitable dominance of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, operators of winner-take-most platforms running the consumer Internet.

Now — as FANG has sputtered, with the stocks sitting 7% to 35% below their peak prices in a market within 3% of a record high — analysts and investors are resorting to estimates of the companies' "break-up value," or sum-of-the-parts analysis, to argue the stocks are a good value.

Not long after the market began recognizing these companies' power and rewarding them with premium valuations, CNBC's Jim Cramer coined the FANG acronym more than five years ago in a brilliant stroke of stock-market taxonomy.

The stocks went on to appreciate at several times the rate of the broad market and FANG became shorthand for an entire investing style of owning the anointed winners of the connected economy.

But if inevitable dominance and near-effortless growth is what won this group acclaim and earned investors riches, such attributes are now attracting scrutiny and threats from politicians and regulators.

This antitrust pressure applies mostly to Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon. (Netflix, which was always the smallest and more focused player, after all buys its product at full price and competes with financially potent and entrenched media incumbents.)

Not much has changed for the underlying businesses of the largest FANG players, aside from heavy spending by Facebook to build up its content- and privacy-policing functions.

But with the stocks receding from their leadership role and the news of policy threats echoing around the market, Wall Street has increasingly taken to highlighting the value of individual pieces of these companies not fully reflected in their present valuations.