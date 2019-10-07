Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules fail to quell unrest

Skip Navigation
UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

Houston Rockets GM deletes Hong Kong tweet after China consulate...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

There's now a second whistleblower in the Trump Ukraine case

This whistleblower has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, the laywer said.

Politicsread more

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal

China's offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, the report said.

Politicsread more

Asia markets mixed ahead of this week's US-China trade talks

Principal-level trade negotiations between the United States and China are set to begin on Thursday in Washington.

Asia Marketsread more

Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules...

The stand-off with the PLA came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations.

Asia Politicsread more

A new smaller, cheaper iPhone could boost sales, top Apple...

Kuo's estimates suggest that Apple is selling a higher proportion of low-cost iPhones than last year.

Technologyread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

'Joker' has highest October opening weekend of all-time

"Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history.

Entertainmentread more

Unilever says it wants to halve its use of 'virgin' plastic by...

The way products are packaged could be about to change.

Sustainable Energyread more

Tech 'break-up value' analysis seeks to make the stocks look...

With news of policy threats increasing, Wall Street has taken to highlighting the value of individual pieces of 'FANG' companies.

Trading Nationread more

This is the 'key driver' in PNC's bull case for Q4

PNC Financial's Amanda Agati believes earnings will help boost stocks over the next three months.

Trading Nationread more
Asia Politics

Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules fail to quell unrest

Key Points
  • One officer shouted through a loudhailer in broken Cantonese — the main language of Hong Kong — "Bear consequences for your actions."
  • Protesters concealed their faces in defiance of colonial-era emergency laws invoked by the authorities on Friday, which banned face masks.
  • Authorities had braced for major protests on Sunday, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests which saw the Asian financial center virtually shut down the next day.
Police fire from the Mongkok police station toward protesters after they marched from the Tsim Sha Tsui district to Mongkok in Hong Kong on October 6, 2019.
Philip Fong | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese soldiers issued a warning to Hong Kong protesters on Sunday who shone lasers at their barracks in the city, in the first direct interaction with mainland military forces in four months of anti-government demonstrations.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in Kowloon district warned a crowd of a few hundred protesters they could be arrested for targeting its troops and barracks walls with laser lights.

One officer shouted through a loudhailer in broken Cantonese — the main language of Hong Kong — "Bear consequences for your actions."

The stand-off with the PLA came after rallies attended by tens of thousands of protesters earlier on Sunday ended in violent clashes in several locations. Police fired tear gas and baton-charged the crowds, while some demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs at police as night fell.

Protesters concealed their faces in defiance of colonial-era emergency laws invoked by the authorities on Friday, which banned face masks. Protesters face a maximum of one year in jail for breaking the mask ban.

Police made their first arrests under the new rules, detaining scores of people. Officers tied their wrists with cable and unmasked their faces before placing them on buses. Some protesters lay in foetal positions on the ground, their wrists tied behind their backs, after being subdued with pepper spray and batons.

"The anti-mask law just fuels our anger and more will people come on to the street," Lee, a university student wearing a blue mask, said on Sunday, as he marched on Hong Kong island.

"We are not afraid of the new law, we will continue fighting. We will fight for righteousness. I put on the mask to tell the government that I'm not afraid of tyranny."

Protesters stand off with police in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong on October 6, 2019.
Mohd Rasfan | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese military personnel standing on the roof of the PLA's Osborn Barracks in Kowloon Tong district held up a sign in English and Chinese which read: "Warning. You are in breach of the law. You may be prosecuted."

The troops in fatigues also shone spotlights on the crowd and used binoculars and cameras to monitor protesters. The protesters, several thousand of whom passed the barracks, eventually dispersed.

In August, Beijing moved thousands of troops across the border into Hong Kong in an operation state news agency Xinhua described at the time as a routine "rotation".

But the PLA has remained in barracks since protests started, leaving Hong Kong's police force to deal with the massive and often violent protests in the Asian financial hub.

The PLA's top brass has warned violence is "absolutely impermissible".

More violence

Authorities had braced for major protests on Sunday, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests which saw the Asian financial center virtually shut down the next day.

Only hours after Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago, mask-wearing protesters took to the streets on Friday, setting subway stations on fire, smashing mainland China banks and clashing with police.

The rallies on Sunday on Hong Kong island and across the harbor in Kowloon had been largely peaceful until police moved to disperse the crowds, saying they were participating in unlawful assemblies, blocking major roads, and ordered protesters to leave immediately.

Hong Kong's four months of protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades and pose the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power six years ago.

What started as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill has swelled into a pro-democracy movement against what is seen as Beijing's increasing grip on the city, undermining its "one country, two systems" status promised when Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

China dismisses the accusation, saying foreign governments, including Britain and the United States, have fanned anti-China sentiment.

Pro-democracy protesters set barricade on fire at a demonstration in Causeway Bay district on October 6, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Anthony Kwan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Protesters on Sunday chanted "Hong Kongers, revolt" and "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", as riot police monitored them from overhead walkways and footbridges, some taking photographs and filming the marchers.

Protesters handed out face masks to encourage people to defy the ban. As the day wore on protesters started to target subway stations and China banks, just as they did on Friday, which forced the unprecedented closure of the city's metro railway.

A branch of China Construction Bank (Asia) near Prince Edward train station was vandalized on Sunday with "No China" sprayed on its wall. A metro station in the nightlife district of Wan Chai had a sheet draped over it which read: "This way to HELL".

Protesters set a fire at the Mong Kok MTR station, with a placard nearby reading: "If we burn, you burn with us".

The current "precarious situation", which endangered public safety, left no timely solution but the anti-mask law, Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's chief secretary, wrote on his blog on Sunday. He urged people to oppose violence ahead of grassroots district council elections set for Nov. 24.

Four months of protests have pushed the Asian financial hub to the brink of its first recession in a decade. Financial Secretary Paul Chan in a blog on Sunday said despite recent obstacles, the banking system remained sound and the financial market was functioning well.

"Hong Kong will not implement foreign exchange controls. The Hong Kong dollar can be exchanged freely and capital can come in and out freely. This is the solemn guarantee of the Basic Law," said Chan.

Watch: Hong Kong announces face mask ban amid protests

VIDEO5:5605:56
Hong Kong announces face mask ban amid protests
Squawk on the Street