Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Disney 'has a great long-term situation brewing'

Tyler Clifford
Key Points
  It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

New Relic: "We have to have New Relic back on. ... I don't really quite understand how it could have such a degradation."

Leidos Holdings: "That is a winner."

Disney: "I think that [CEO] Bob Iger has a great long-term situation brewing and I do believe that they're going to be able to pull off their direct-to-consumer strategy. So, no, I don't want to sell that one."

Spotify: "I don't know. The thing has no support. It's just nothing but sellers, and it hasn't done that badly. I'm confused, and what do you do when you're confused? You come on 'Mad Money.'"

GW Pharmaceuticals: "What came up went down, down, down."

Carnival: "It's having such a hard time and the weather's been bad. It yields almost 5%. I am not going to go against this thing right down here. [CEO] Arnold Donald's a good operator. ... If it gets to 5%, I would buy it — and that's a big concession from me."

Cramer's lightning round: Disney 'has a great long-term situation brewing'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walt Disney.

