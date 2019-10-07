Ireland completes privacy probes into Facebook and Twitter; possible fines expected by end of 2019

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc. attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has concluded investigations into Facebook's WhatsApp and Twitter over possible breaches of EU data privacy rules, a spokesperson for the agency revealed to CNBC Monday.

The investigations will now move into the decision-making phase, according to Graham Doyle, head of communications for Ireland's DPC. During this next phase, Ireland's chief data regulator, Helen Dixon, will issue draft decisions, which are expected to come toward the end of the year.

These would mark Ireland's first decisions related to U.S. multinational companies since Europe's privacy law called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect on May 2018.