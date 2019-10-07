GM furloughs more workers as union strike enters fourth week

Skip Navigation
Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Marketsread more

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Marketsread more

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Politicsread more

US lawmaker introduces bill cutting nicotine in e-cigarettes as...

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes as lawmakers seek to stem an "epidemic" of teen vaping.

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's new Mac update is out, and iTunes is finally dead

Apple just released its big new Mac update called macOS Catalina. It lets you use iPads as a second screen, splits iTunes into three separate apps and can run new Catalyst...

Technologyread more

Impossible Foods CEO says rival plant-based meat products 'suck'

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said other companies offering plant-based make products that "suck" and reinforce "the idea that plant-based meat replacements are terrible," in...

Food & Beverageread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Wendy's, JetBlue,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Charles Schwab says broker's move to zero commissions was an...

Charles Schwab said the discount broker's latest move to zero commissions was a long-time goal to deliver to investors.

Marketsread more

Acting DHS head walks out of immigration conference as protests...

McAleenan, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, was met by protesters in the crowd who yelled, "When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!"

Politicsread more

Confidence in housing weakens just as homes become more...

Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.

Real Estateread more
Autos

GM furloughs more workers as union strike enters fourth week

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Key Points
  • The United Auto Workers' strike against GM, now in its fourth week, is continuing to have a ripple-effect on the automaker's operations outside of the U.S.
  • GM on Monday furloughed about 415 of 2,100 employees who produce V-8 engines and transmissions at a facility in Mexico to not come to work.
  • The affected employees add to roughly 10,000 non-UAW workers in North America to be affected by the strike.
United Auto Workers members on strike picket outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (far left) in Detroit.
Michael Wayland | CNBC

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, now in its fourth week, is continuing to hit the automaker's operations outside of the U.S.

The company halted production of a V-8 engine and transmission at its engine plant in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico, and told about 415 of the factory's 2,100 employees not to come to work on Monday, a company spokesman told CNBC on Monday. The temporary layoffs add to roughly 10,000 non-UAW workers in North America that have been furloughed because of the strike.

GM last week idled a plant in Mexico that produces its highly-profitable Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, temporarily laying off 6,000 workers. Prior to that, the company cut several operations in Canada and its jointly operated DMax engine facility in Ohio.

The Buckingham Research Group on Monday estimated GM has lost about 153,000 units of production after three weeks, much of which it won't be able to make up in the fourth quarter.

GM's stock opened Monday at $34.60, down 10% since the Friday before the strike began. Shares of the Detroit automaker are still up 4.4% for the year.

VIDEO0:5200:52
GM sales hold steady one week into UAW strike but parts shortages loom
Closing Bell