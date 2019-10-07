Skip Navigation
Tech

You can now control Spotify with Siri on your iPhone — here's how to set it up

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Spotify launched an updated iPhone app on Monday that lets you use Siri to play your music.
  • Apple recently added support for developers to use Siri to launch third-party apps.
  • Here's how to set up Siri to play music from Spotify instead of Apple Music.
The Spotify application is seen on an iPhone in this photo illustration.
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Spotify on Monday updated its app with a new option that lets you play music from Spotify using Siri.

It's thanks to Apple's decision to finally let Siri open third-party music apps in iOS 13, which launched for iPhones in September. Other services, like Pandora, already offer the support.

Siri hasn't always been open to third party music services, which had been one of Spotify's antitrust arguments against Apple in a complaint filed with the European Commission. Ultimately, the change is good for consumers, who can now use Siri to play music from more services.

Ask Siri to play Spotify
Todd Haselton | CNBC

It's easy to set it up. Just do this:

  • Make sure you have the latest version of Spotify installed.
  • Ask Siri to play music on Spotify, with a command like "Siri, play Led Zeppelin on Spotify."
  • Siri will ask you if it can access your Spotify data.
  • Say Yes.

Your music will start to play.

Now, when you want to play a specific artist or playlist, just ask Siri to launch it and make sure you tell Siri to play it using "Spotify." If you don't say Spotify and simply ask it to play music, it'll still default to trying to launch the song or playlist in Apple Music.

If you use Spotify, you may also want to download the new Apple TV app, which is now available.

Tech

