You can now control Spotify with Siri on your iPhone — here's how to set it up

The Spotify application is seen on an iPhone in this photo illustration.

Spotify on Monday updated its app with a new option that lets you play music from Spotify using Siri.

It's thanks to Apple's decision to finally let Siri open third-party music apps in iOS 13, which launched for iPhones in September. Other services, like Pandora, already offer the support.

Siri hasn't always been open to third party music services, which had been one of Spotify's antitrust arguments against Apple in a complaint filed with the European Commission. Ultimately, the change is good for consumers, who can now use Siri to play music from more services.