Microsoft upgraded by Jefferies: 'We see a large diversified business with excellent visibility'

How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancerHealth and Scienceread more
Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.Marketsread more
Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.Politicsread more
Devoted Health says it is the first Medicare Advantage plan to offer Apple Watch as a fitness benefit, allowing members to put $150 towards the cost of the device.Technologyread more
Ambarella is getting wrapped up in the U.S.-China trade war as one of its customers, surveillance video company Hikvision, gets blacklisted.Technologyread more
The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.Marketsread more
Stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks, which are set to begin later this week.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make comments, a host of economic data is expected and companies including Domino's Pizza and Levi Strauss will report earnings.Marketsread more
Sharp drops in unemployment in the past often have brought commensurate earnings, but not this time around.Jobsread more
Microsoft shares added 0.6% in after hours trading to $137.91 on Monday after the call.Pro Analysisread more
Tusa, the most bearish analyst on GE's stock, has gained a following in recent years.Investingread more
Shares of Microsoft were upgraded by Jefferies after the bell on Monday, all the way to buy from underperform.