Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: American Airlines, Qiagen, Ambarella and more

E-cigarettes cause lung cancer in mice, finds first study tying...

How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancer

Former Trump officials dined at Trump hotel months before phone...

Former Trump administration officials had contact with Volodymyr Zelensky's team at the Trump International Hotel before the now infamous phone between Donald Trump and the...

Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Private Medicare plan says it is the first to cover Apple Watch...

Devoted Health says it is the first Medicare Advantage plan to offer Apple Watch as a fitness benefit, allowing members to put $150 towards the cost of the device.

Where the US-Japan trade deal falls short of Trans-Pacific pact...

Experts briefed on the deal say that it offers worse access to Japan for some U.S. agricultural goods than the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Ambarella plunges 12% after Trump blacklists Chinese customer...

Ambarella is getting wrapped up in the U.S.-China trade war as one of its customers, surveillance video company Hikvision, gets blacklisted.

Polls begin to signal rising impeachment threat to Trump

Despite last week's hailstorm of bad news, President Trump's job approval rating stood virtually unchanged. Yet surveys in recent days show public sentiment evolving more than...

Stocks slide as traders have doubts about a US-China trade deal

Stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks, which are set to begin later this week.

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make comments, a host of economic data is expected and companies including Domino's Pizza and Levi Strauss will report earnings.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: American Airlines, Qiagen, Ambarella and more

Ganesh Setty
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of American Airlines dipped 1.65% during extended trading after authorities in Miami forcibly removed a man on a flight to Newark, New Jersey earlier Monday. The man reportedly ran past a gate agent onto the plane.

Qiagen shares tanked 8% after the company announced that CEO and Chairman Peer M. Schatz will step down after leading the company for 27 years. Senior Vice President Thierry Bernard will act as interim CEO and work in tandem with CFO Roland Sackers, while Schatz will remain as a "special advisor" during the transition, the company announced in a press release.

The biotechnology company additionally lowered its sales outlook due to weaker business in China in its preliminary third-quarter earnings. Qiagen expects total net sales to grow by 3% at constant exchange rates, compared to the 4% to 5% growth it had forecast. The company also announced a strategic collaboration with Illumina, and a pre-tax restructuring charge of about $260 million to $265 million, which amounts to about $1.14 to $1.15 per share after taxes.

Shares of Ambarella plummeted as much as 12% after one of its Chinese customers Hikvision was blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department, along with 27 other China-based entities. The chip-maker did not disclose how much of its revenue comes from Hikvision, although made note of ongoing trade tensions with China in its latest quarterly earnings.

Discovery shares rose 2% after digital publisher Group Nine Media agreed to acquire women-focused publisher Pop Sugar in an all-stock deal at reportedly more than $300 million. Discovery is a major backer of Group Nine, most recently leading a $50 million funding round for the publisher in September. Discovery invested $100 million into Group Nine in 2016.