Humana study reveals $265 billion wasted on health care each year in the US

A groundbreaking research study released Monday by Humana reveals that $1 out of every $4 spent on health care in the U.S. annually is being wasted. It's a situation that needs to be addressed by the industry at a time when consumers are grappling with spiraling medical costs.

The cost of health care should never be top of mind for patients — not when they are facing emergencies, nor when they are living with multiple chronic conditions. For this ambition to become a reality, we must evolve the health-care system to more efficiently deliver personalized care for our patients.

Yet rising health-care costs are a reality and cause stress for many people. If we are to successfully confront the issues of cost and efficiency in care, we first need to fully understand the systemic problem of wasteful spending.

Our researchers at Humana recently completed this multiyear study, published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study puts a spotlight on the nearly 25% of our country's annual total health-care spending that can be deemed as waste, or between $760 billion and $935 billion each year.