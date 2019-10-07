The NBA's China crisis is another reminder of the dangers of Twitter for corporate leaders

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.Marketsread more
Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.Politicsread more
The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.Marketsread more
Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.Politicsread more
How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancerHealth and Scienceread more
Sharp drops in unemployment in the past often have brought commensurate earnings, but not this time around.Jobsread more
Tusa, the most bearish analyst on GE's stock, has gained a following in recent years.Investingread more
A groundbreaking research study released Monday by Humana reveals $1 out of every $4 spent on health care in the U.S. annually is being wasted, totaling $265 billion.Healthy Returnsread more
Oil prices ended the day little changed on Monday as U.S.-China trade talks loomed.Energy Commoditiesread more
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified at least 18 confirmed deaths due to a mysterious vaping disease. Walmart and Rite Aid have taken similar steps.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...Politicsread more
At the very top of Twitter's corporate values website, there's a statement: "We believe in free expression and think every voice has the power to impact the world."
What's left unsaid in the company's value statement is: "What if you don't want to impact the world?"
The National Basketball Association and one of its franchises, the Houston Rockets, are dealing with the repercussions of a single tweet from Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. The original tweet, an image that read "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong," has caused Chinese businesses to suspend ties with the Rockets, including internet giant Tencent and Chinese state television, which have said they won't be showing Rockets games.
Morey has already addressed his actions on Twitter, saying he didn't intend his tweet "to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China." He noted that what's happening between China and Hong Kong is "complicated," adding, "I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA."
In other words, Morey didn't want to start an international incident, especially one that might jeopardize the positive relationship between China and the Rockets (who drafted Chinese legend Yao Ming in 2002 and have rostered Jeremy Lin, the most popular player in China, according to a study by the Mailman Group).
This is one of Twitter's great existential crises. The platform wants to promote free expression, but free expression often comes with major drawbacks. Whether or not you agree with the NBA and the Rockets' response to Morey's tweet, it's clear Morey doesn't want to be in this position, and he's here because of Twitter.
It's easy to blame the person, and not the medium, for certain Twitter scandals, such as Elon Musk's ill-advised last year for Tesla or Roseanne Barr's racist tweets.
But free expression for those in leadership positions — particularly in corporate America — can be so problematic that Twitter is viewed by human resources departments and public relations specialists as a vice. Tweeting can be fun, and maybe you'll get a short-term high, but the downside outweighs the upside if you have a lot to lose.
The U.S. president uses Twitter constantly to express his frequently controversial views, but unlike most people, he can't easily be fired. That gives Donald Trump an enormous safety blanket with Twitter that's not available to most people.
"None of us should be on Twitter," The Ringer founder Bill Simmons said, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, on his Oct. 7 "The Bill Simmons Podcast." Simmons is friends with Morey and uses Twitter frequently, though he's been in trouble with his former employer, ESPN, for tweets in the past, including suspension from the platform. "We should all get off."
Of course, Simmons likely won't get off, and neither will I, and if you use Twitter and are reading this, chances are neither will you. Twitter has obvious benefits. It's good for news dissemination. It's a good way to tell jokes. Even with the internet trolls, it can be a useful forum to share and critique ideas.
Morey's tweet will probably blow over, Rick Welts, chief operating officer and president of the Golden State Warriors, said on CNBC on Monday.
"This will pass," Welts said. Putting a muzzle on NBA players and leaders "isn't going to happen," because it doesn't fit the values of the league, under the stewardship of commissioner Adam Silver.
But there's little doubt everyone in the NBA and likely many other major corporations will look at this weekend's events and once again remind their leaders to stay away from anything remotely controversial on Twitter. The downside probably outweighs the upside.
A corporate-approved, PR-massaged Twitter doesn't do anyone any good. That's not free expression. But it might be an increasing reality.