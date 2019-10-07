Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump loses New York court fight to keep his tax returns secret

Trump immediately appealed the decision over his tax returns handed down in U.S. district court in lower Manhattan.

Politicsread more

GE to freeze pension plans for about 20,000 US employees in a bid...

The move will help reduce General Electric's pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion.

Industrialsread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Economists warn the risk of recession is rising because of...

The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's trade war, according to a survey of business economists.

Economyread more

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

Trump handing Syria to Turkey is reckless and impulsive: former...

The Trump administration is facing a torrent of criticism after it unexpectedly announced a full U.S. troop withdrawal from northern Syria to allow a long-planned military...

Politicsread more

Violent protests continue in Hong Kong after anti-mask law comes...

Pro-democracy lawmaker, Claudia Mo, says "the Chief Executive has no power to enact regulations in the manner she has."

China Politicsread more

Amazon has a new tablet that costs half as much as the cheapest...

Amazon announced a new Fire HD 10 tablet on Monday that starts at just $149.99 and has a 10-inch screen, fast charging and more.

Technologyread more

Citi upgrades Uber to buy from neutral

Citi says in its upgrade of Uber that despite various overhangs from the company's IPO, revenue growth will accelerate.

Pro Analysisread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, SmileDirectClub, Netflix...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Pro Analysisread more

Only geopolitics can sink the US into recession, Blackstone's...

The U.S. economy is actually looking "quite robust" thanks to a healthy labor market and higher consumer spending, Steve Schwarzman told CNBC Monday.

US Economyread more

GE needs to fall another 25% it's a safe buy, technical analyst...

GE shares tumble, but technical analyst Bill Baruch says the stock may not be a buy until it dips to this level.

Trading Nationread more
Politics

Trump loses New York court fight to keep his tax returns secret

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) return to the White House in Washington, DC, on August 4, 2019.
Alastair Pike | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump lost Monday in his effort to stop the release of his personal and corporate tax returns as part of a criminal investigation in New York.

Trump's attorneys immediately appealed the ruling handed down in U.S. district court in lower Manhattan.

In August, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed eight years of the president's tax returns from accounting firm Mazars USA. The prosecutor is probing hush money payments made to two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, ahead of the 2016 election.

In trying to block the production of his tax returns, Trump's lawyers had argued he was immune to the criminal process while in office. In tossing out the president's lawsuit, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected Trump's view, saying it could "frustrate the administration of justice" in regard to conduct by a president.

"Hence, the expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the President from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power," wrote District Judge Victor Marrero in a 75-page order.

Read the court's ruling here.

The district court decided to throw out Trump's lawsuit instead of ruling on the dispute at hand between Trump and Vance.

The judge's ruling came right before a 9 a.m. deadline that Trump's lawyers had set. Those lawyers had told the judge that they would ask the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to handle the dispute if Marrero did not issue his ruling by then.

Trump has repeatedly fought efforts by both prosecutors and lawmakers to release his tax returns. He broke with decades of precedent by refusing to release the documents when he ran for president in 2016.

Spokespeople for the White House and Vance's office did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report