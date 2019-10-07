Trump loses New York court fight to keep his tax returns secret

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) return to the White House in Washington, DC, on August 4, 2019.

President Donald Trump lost Monday in his effort to stop the release of his personal and corporate tax returns as part of a criminal investigation in New York.

Trump's attorneys immediately appealed the ruling handed down in U.S. district court in lower Manhattan.

In August, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. subpoenaed eight years of the president's tax returns from accounting firm Mazars USA. The prosecutor is probing hush money payments made to two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, ahead of the 2016 election.

In trying to block the production of his tax returns, Trump's lawyers had argued he was immune to the criminal process while in office. In tossing out the president's lawsuit, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected Trump's view, saying it could "frustrate the administration of justice" in regard to conduct by a president.

"Hence, the expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the President from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power," wrote District Judge Victor Marrero in a 75-page order.

Read the court's ruling here.

The district court decided to throw out Trump's lawsuit instead of ruling on the dispute at hand between Trump and Vance.

The judge's ruling came right before a 9 a.m. deadline that Trump's lawyers had set. Those lawyers had told the judge that they would ask the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to handle the dispute if Marrero did not issue his ruling by then.

Trump has repeatedly fought efforts by both prosecutors and lawmakers to release his tax returns. He broke with decades of precedent by refusing to release the documents when he ran for president in 2016.

Spokespeople for the White House and Vance's office did not immediately respond to requests to comment.