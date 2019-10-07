Skip Navigation
Health and Science

US lawmaker introduces bill cutting nicotine in e-cigarettes amid teen vaping epidemic

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito@in/angelicalavito/
Key Points
  • Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes.
  • The legislation would limit e-cigarettes to contain no more than 20 milligrams per milliliter of nicotine.
  • Krishnamoorthi and a House subcommittee are investigating Juul's role in fueling a teen vaping "epidemic."
US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat of Illinois, looks as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes as lawmakers seek to stem epidemic use among underaged teens.

The Ending Nicotine Dependence from Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Act would limit e-cigarettes to no more than 20 milligrams per milliliter of nicotine, about a third of the 59 milligrams per milliliter contained in standard Juul pods. It would allow the Food and Drug Administration to lower the cap even more to make e-cigarettes minimally addictive or not addictive at all.

While other countries around the world regulate the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes, the U.S. does not currently have any restrictions. Supporters say the punch that market leader Juul packs helps smokers transition from traditional cigarettes. Critics say it merely makes Juul incredibly addictive, especially for teenagers.

More than one quarter of U.S. high school seniors use e-cigarettes, according to this year's federal National Youth Tobacco Survey. Krishnamoorthi and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee are investigating market leader Juul's possible role in fueling what regulators have declared an "epidemic" of teen vaping.