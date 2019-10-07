Watch: Trump signs US-Japan trade deals at White House

Skip Navigation
Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Marketsread more

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Politicsread more

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Marketsread more

Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

E-cigarettes cause lung cancer in mice, finds first study tying...

How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancer

Health and Scienceread more

That 50-year low in unemployment isn't helping worker paychecks

Sharp drops in unemployment in the past often have brought commensurate earnings, but not this time around.

Jobsread more

Top GE analyst Tusa sees pension freeze as sign of 'more cuts'...

Tusa, the most bearish analyst on GE's stock, has gained a following in recent years.

Investingread more

Humana study reveals $265 billion wasted on health care each year...

A groundbreaking research study released Monday by Humana reveals $1 out of every $4 spent on health care in the U.S. annually is being wasted, totaling $265 billion.

Healthy Returnsread more

Oil slips as US-China trade talks loom

Oil prices ended the day little changed on Monday as U.S.-China trade talks loomed.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Kroger is latest retailer to stop selling e-cigarettes, amid...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified at least 18 confirmed deaths due to a mysterious vaping disease. Walmart and Rite Aid have taken similar steps.

Retailread more

Republican allies blast Trump's decision to hand northern Syria...

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...

Politicsread more

Alphabet-owned Waymo is mapping LA to test if it can launch...

Waymo will be testing whether its self-driving car technology can handle traffic congestion in the country's second-biggest city.

Technologyread more
Politics

Watch: Trump signs US-Japan trade deals at White House

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Monday is set to sign two agreements at the White House related to the U.S. trade relationship with Japan.

Trump is set to sign the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement and U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement, according to the White House.

The president is sealing those deals with Japan days before his negotiators are set to resume high-level trade talks with a delegation of senior Chinese officials. The two economic superpowers are working to hash out a sweeping deal that addresses issues including trade deficits, intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers.

