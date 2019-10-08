Aramco IPO prospectus to be filed by end of the month, report says

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday amid mounting uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of expected high level negotiations between the two economic...Asia Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.Politicsread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...Politicsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, is expected to file its IPO prospectus by the end of the month, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
The prospectus will reportedly first be published in Arabic on Oct. 25 and then in English two days later, according to a timeline seen by the Journal.
The state-owned oil enterprise will list its shares on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange, as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic reform plan. The crown prince anticipates listing 5% of the company in total domestically and internationally by 2020 or 2021. If the Saudi government decides to move forward with the listing, 1% to 2% of Aramco's shares will be listed domestically by late November or early December, people familiar with the matter said.
The crown prince has indicated that he wants a valuation of $2 trillion, though analysts and Aramco officials have valued Aramco at closer to $1.5 trillion.
The Aramco IPO was delayed in 2018, reportedly over Saudi officials' concerns about public scrutiny of the company's finances. A drone and missile strike in September temporarily knocked out Saudi Arabia's oil output, though officials stressed at the time that the Aramco IPO scheduling was not impacted.
Aramco did not respond to the Journal's request for comment.
Read the full Wall Street Journal story here.