China tempers optimism for a trade deal, says 'stay tuned' for blacklist retaliation

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nio, Domino's Pizza,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

State Dept blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment...

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a deposition.

Politicsread more

Dow set to drop 200 points as optimism dims around US-China trade...

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

One Medical, the health clinic chain backed by Alphabet, has...

Having built a network of over 70 medical clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.

Technologyread more

US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in...

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.

Economyread more

Chinese state media, Tencent suspend broadcast of NBA preseason...

Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."

China Politicsread more

Trump reportedly considering limits on pension investments in...

The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

Target is going to power Toys R Us' new website

You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.

Retailread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Microsoft, Oracle, Target &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Pro Analysisread more

How China is fueling the growth of beauty brands and boosting...

In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...

Retailread more

Republican allies blast Trump's decision to hand northern Syria...

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...

Politicsread more

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack: The consumer is in 'pretty...

The CEO of the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. says he doesn't see any sign of consumers slowing down their spending, ahead of this holiday season.

Retailread more
Markets

China tempers optimism for a trade deal, says 'stay tuned' for blacklist retaliation

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said "stay tuned," when asked whether China would retaliate over the blacklist over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities.
  • The White House is also reportedly discussing blocking government pension funds from investing in China, further dimming the expectations for a resolution.
  • China's delegation may cut short their stay in Washington and depart on Friday instead of Saturday to remove the possibility to extend the talks into Friday evening, the South China Morning Post reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

China poured cold water on hopes for a trade deal, signaling it would retaliate against the U.S. threat to put Chinese tech companies on a blacklist, just two days ahead of the highly-anticipated trade talks in Washington.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday "stay tuned," when asked whether China would retaliate over the blacklist over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake, withdraw the relevant decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Geng said at a press conference according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website. "China will continue to take firm and forceful measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests."

The comments deepened the tensions between the two economic superpowers before they resume high-level trade talks on Thursday. The White House is also reportedly discussing blocking government pension funds from investing in China, further dimming the expectations for a resolution. White House trade policy director Peter Navarro denied the reports however, calling them "fake news."

Shorter stay?

China's delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He may cut short their planned stay in Washington and depart on Friday instead of Saturday to remove the possibility to extend the talks into Friday evening, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing a source briefed on preparations for the trade talks.

"There's not much optimism," the source told the paper, which is run by Alibaba but often criticized for being biased in favor of the state.

This time, Liu will not carry the title of "special envoy," which empowered him to negotiate on behalf of President Xi Jinping in May. This could be an indication that Xi has not given Liu any instructions for the negotiation.

Deputy-level talks took place on Monday and principle-level negotiations are planned for Thursday and Friday. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than $500 billion of Chinese goods, with another round of tariffs set to go into effect later this month.

"Talking while fighting"

A blog called Taoran Notes on Chinese social media WeChat, followed by analysts covering China and market participants for cues on the trade battle, is also toning down expectations for a deal, a reversal from its post last month predicting "new developments."

"Some people may ask, if the U.S. raises tariffs further, is it still necessary to continue the talks … the answer is that it's as necessary to take countermeasures as to continue the talks," a blog post on Monday evening reads, adding the talks will be a continuation of "talking while fighting."

Run by a state-owned newspaper called Economic Daily, the blog has been cited by U.S. media including Bloomberg News for additional color from the China side.