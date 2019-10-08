China tempers optimism for a trade deal, says 'stay tuned' for blacklist retaliation

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a deposition.Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Having built a network of over 70 medical clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.Technologyread more
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.Economyread more
Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."China Politicsread more
The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Marketsread more
You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.Retailread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayPro Analysisread more
In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...Retailread more
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...Politicsread more
China poured cold water on hopes for a trade deal, signaling it would retaliate against the U.S. threat to put Chinese tech companies on a blacklist, just two days ahead of the highly-anticipated trade talks in Washington.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday "stay tuned," when asked whether China would retaliate over the blacklist over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities.
"We urge the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake, withdraw the relevant decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Geng said at a press conference according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website. "China will continue to take firm and forceful measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests."
The comments deepened the tensions between the two economic superpowers before they resume high-level trade talks on Thursday. The White House is also reportedly discussing blocking government pension funds from investing in China, further dimming the expectations for a resolution. White House trade policy director Peter Navarro denied the reports however, calling them "fake news."
China's delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He may cut short their planned stay in Washington and depart on Friday instead of Saturday to remove the possibility to extend the talks into Friday evening, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing a source briefed on preparations for the trade talks.
"There's not much optimism," the source told the paper, which is run by Alibaba but often criticized for being biased in favor of the state.
This time, Liu will not carry the title of "special envoy," which empowered him to negotiate on behalf of President Xi Jinping in May. This could be an indication that Xi has not given Liu any instructions for the negotiation.
Deputy-level talks took place on Monday and principle-level negotiations are planned for Thursday and Friday. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than $500 billion of Chinese goods, with another round of tariffs set to go into effect later this month.
A blog called Taoran Notes on Chinese social media WeChat, followed by analysts covering China and market participants for cues on the trade battle, is also toning down expectations for a deal, a reversal from its post last month predicting "new developments."
"Some people may ask, if the U.S. raises tariffs further, is it still necessary to continue the talks … the answer is that it's as necessary to take countermeasures as to continue the talks," a blog post on Monday evening reads, adding the talks will be a continuation of "talking while fighting."
Run by a state-owned newspaper called Economic Daily, the blog has been cited by U.S. media including Bloomberg News for additional color from the China side.