Jim Cramer: Chart analyst warns the S&P 500 is 'cruising for a bruising'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companies

Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companies

Technologyread more

Stocks in Asia set to trade lower amid US-China trade uncertainty

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday amid mounting uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of expected high level negotiations between the two economic...

Asia Marketsread more

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Politicsread more

Powell says the Fed will start expanding its balance sheet 'soon'

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...

The Fedread more

US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of...

The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Politicsread more

Majority supports impeachment inquiry into Trump, new NBC/WSJ...

The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.

Politicsread more

China's heavy-handed reaction to the NBA is the wake-up call the...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...

Politicsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

Dow drops 300 points as optimism around US-China trade talks dims

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Another theory on why stocks are under pressure lately: The...

Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.

Investingread more

'Timing couldn't have been worse' for Trump admin's bans on...

"I think you need to be very careful as this market readjusts and re-calibrates its expectations," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Mad Money

Jim Cramer: Chart analyst warns the S&P 500 is 'cruising for a bruising'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Charts that Bob Moreno used to predict the S&P 500's run now "tell Moreno that we're approaching an important moment and he's predicting a major sell-off from these levels, a 10% decline in the S&P," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "If the S&P breaks down from the current consolidation pattern, we could have not a little but a lot more downside," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • If the floor at 2,600 fails, Moreno "did say when we talked to him that if this fails, we could revisit [the December] level," Cramer says.
VIDEO3:2503:25
Chart analyst warns, S&P 500 'cruising for a bruising'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

The technical analysis that correctly called the market bottom in December is now calling a top in the S&P 500, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

The "Mad Money" host said a colleague of his at RealMoney.com is warning that "we're really cruising for a bruising" beyond the 1.56% decline Tuesday by the index.

Bob Moreno, chartist at RightViewTrading.com who projected in February that the market had more room to run, warns of a possible plummet in the large-cap index.

"Now those same charts tell Moreno that we're approaching an important moment and he's predicting a major sell-off from these levels, a 10% decline in the S&P," Cramer said.

That would bring the S&P below 2,620 from its 2,893.06 Tuesday close.

Since its low following the major December sell-off, the S&P 500 has gained about 27%. The index made a series of higher highs and higher lows during that expansion, but Moreno is convinced that momentum was disrupted in September when it produced a lower high, Cramer explained perusing the weekly chart of the S&P 500.

According to FactSet, the S&P 500 posted a closing high of 3,025.86 in late July and failed to break past 3,010 in September, a potential peak. Moreno, Cramer said, determined that to be a "double top," which is a bearish technical reversal pattern.

"Moreno believes the S&P is going to test its floor of support again, only this time that floor is at 2,825," Cramer said. "But if it fails, and he thinks it will, another floor at 2,725. That's where the S&P bottomed in March and June."

"Unfortunately, he doesn't see that trading floor ... holding either," Cramer said. "If the S&P breaks down from the current consolidation pattern, we could have not a little but a lot more downside."

There are more bearish indicators in Moreno's analysis. He notes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator had a bearish crossover, which means momentum is slowing, and the Chaikin Oscillator supply/demand indicator dropped below its center line, which means money flow is negative, Cramer said.

"He's hoping the S&P 500 can find a floor at the 2,600 level. ... That's still a long way from a retest of last December's lows, but it's pretty horrible," he said. If the floor at 2,600 fails, Moreno "did say when we talked to him that if this fails, we could revisit [the December] level."

Chartists analyze past price action in stocks to forecast future price direction.

"Do I agree? Moreno's views echo my own for vast swathes of the market, but as someone who likes individual stocks, I'm ready for chance to buy best-of-breed names at bargain basement prices," Cramer said.

VIDEO11:2211:22
Jim Cramer: Chart analyst warns the S&P 500 is 'cruising for a bruising'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Disclaimer