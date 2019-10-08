Domino's Pizza CEO says there is 'irrational pricing' in the rival third-party delivery marketplace

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Wednesday amid mounting uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of expected high level negotiations between the two economic...Asia Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
The share of Americans who say Congress should let Trump complete his term has dipped to 39%, from 50% in July.Politicsread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests and the response to it have already earned more attention than dozens of...Politicsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Domino's Pizza CEO Ritch Allison on Tuesday expressed confidence in the odds that his pizza chain's revised outlook will outlast mounting pressure from third-party delivery apps.
Venture capital-backed delivery services, such as UberEats and Postmates, that offer users discounts have cut into Domino's own delivery orders, which led the franchise to reduce its long-term sales guidance after missing earnings and revenue estimates in its fiscal third-quarter report.
Domino's, which handles its own delivery, is facing competition from the growing number of restaurants that can outsource delivery on the app-based services.
"We do think there's some irrational pricing out there in the [delivery] marketplace right now funded by venture capital," Allison told "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer in a one-on-one interview. "We don't know how long that'll last, but as we look out over the next two to three years, at the revised guidance that we've given, we've got a terrific business model."
The new forecast replaces Domino's original three-to-five year outlook. Management predicts sales will grow between 7% and 10% in the next two to three years, down from the previous 8% to 12% prediction.
In the September quarter, Domino's posted U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.4%, which was short of the 2.8% that analysts expected. Revenue also came in short at $820.8 million against estimates of $823.9 million. The company had $86.4 million in profit, which translates to $2.05 earnings per share. However, earnings came in 2 cents lighter than expected, according to FactSet.
Despite facing competition in delivery, Allison said Domino's is "gaining share in the U.S. and across the globe."
"Six percent retail sales growth in the U.S. is significantly faster than the growth of the pizza segment and, frankly, faster than the growth of the restaurant category overall," the CEO said. "International business, when you normalize for currency, up 9.1% retail sales growth, also significantly faster than the category."
While Domino's came up short for some estimates, shares of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza company closed up 4.7% at $253.48 on Tuesday.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com