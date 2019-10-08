Skip Navigation
Deals and IPOs

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing drops $39 billion offer to buy London Stock Exchange

Key Points
  • "The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of LSEG and HKEX is strategically compelling," HKEX said in a statement.
Pedestrians walk past the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on May 24, 2018 in Hong Kong.
S3studio | Getty Images

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Tuesday it will not make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group, a month after it unveiled a $39 billion takeover approach for the bourse operator.

"The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of LSEG and HKEX is strategically compelling," HKEX said in a statement.