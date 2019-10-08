IMF's new chief Georgieva warns of 'synchronized slowdown' in global growth

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the White House's moves "further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government."Politicsread more
Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in eight years, bidding...Real Estateread more
After slashing its outlook for sales growth for the next two to three years, Domino's Pizza executives said Tuesday that market uncertainty and competition from third-party...Restaurantsread more
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.Economyread more
Giuliani has been out front defending Trump, who is mired in an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month after a whistleblower's complaint accused the...Politicsread more
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his higher education plan on Tuesday, proposing to make two-year community colleges and other training programs...Personal Financeread more
Activision Blizzard's new game "Call of Duty: Mobile," enjoyed the "largest mobile game launch ever," according to Sensor Tower.Technologyread more
Elizabeth Warren, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, defends herself amid new scrutiny about a story about losing her job over pregnancy.2020 Electionsread more
Greifeld said it will be similar the way the scuttled merger between Yahoo and eBay signaled the start of the dotcom crash in 2000.Marketsread more
New International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva issued a stark warning about the state of the global growth on Tuesday, saying trade conflicts had thrown it into a "synchronized slowdown" and must be resolved.
In her inaugural speech after taking over the global crisis lender on Oct. 1, Georgieva unveiled new IMF research showing that the cumulative effect of trade conflicts could mean a $700 billion reduction in global GDP output by 2020, or around 0.8%.
The research takes into account U.S. President Donald Trump's announced and planned tariff increases on remaining Chinese imports, or around $300 billion worth of goods. Much of the GDP losses will come from a decline of business confidence and negative market reactions, she said.
"In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 percent of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown. This means that growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade," Georgieva said.
The Bulgarian economist, a former European Union official who previously held the number two job at the World Bank Group, said that trade had "come to a near standstill."
She warned that fractures in trade could lead to changes that last a generation, including "broken supply chains, siloed trade sectors, a 'digital Berlin Wall' that forces countries to choose between technology systems.'"
In calling for countries to work together to revise global trade rules to make them sustainable, she referenced frequent complaints about China's trade practices, without specifically naming the country.
"That means dealing with subsidies, as well as intellectual property rights and technology transfers," she said, adding that a modernized trading system would unlock the potential of services and e-commerce.