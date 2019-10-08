Younger couples are paying less for engagement rings. Here's how much

If you're looking to get engaged, take heart: You might not have to shell out a lot for that bling.

That's according to a recent survey from TD Ameritrade, which found that the traditional rule that an engagement ring should cost three months' salary could be going by the wayside.

Two-thirds of younger Americans — Generation Z and young millennials — think an engagement ring should cost less than $2,500, according to the survey, or less than half the national average. The average engagement ring in the U.S. goes for $5,680, according to The Knot's 2018 Real Wedding Study.

The research defined Gen Z as individuals ages 15 to 21 and young millennials as ages 22 to 28.

What's more, women across all age groups said they think an engagement ring should cost less, according to the TD Ameritrade study.