Younger couples are paying less for engagement rings. Here's how much

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."Sportsread more
Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companiesTechnologyread more
The fallout from the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors continues to grow as the work stoppage carries into its third week.Autosread more
An ongoing spat between the NBA and China could end up hurting Nike, which has ties to both the organization and the region.Retailread more
While carriers are investing heavily in 5G, the experience on new phones won't be that noticeable, Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall says.Technologyread more
The company bought 40 acres of Gilroy farmland ahead of its massive Bay Area expansion. But it's not what you think it's for.Technologyread more
If you're looking to get engaged, take heart: You might not have to shell out a lot for that bling.
That's according to a recent survey from TD Ameritrade, which found that the traditional rule that an engagement ring should cost three months' salary could be going by the wayside.
Two-thirds of younger Americans — Generation Z and young millennials — think an engagement ring should cost less than $2,500, according to the survey, or less than half the national average. The average engagement ring in the U.S. goes for $5,680, according to The Knot's 2018 Real Wedding Study.
The research defined Gen Z as individuals ages 15 to 21 and young millennials as ages 22 to 28.
What's more, women across all age groups said they think an engagement ring should cost less, according to the TD Ameritrade study.
Millennials are also more likely to foot the bill for their own weddings, the survey found. Four in 10 members of that generation said they plan to pay their own way.
That may be good news for parents, 93% of whom said they expect to contribute to the big day.
It's important for all couples at this big financial inflection point in their lives to remember that communication is key, said Chris Bohlsen, director of investor services at TD Ameritrade.
"Have that communication with your parents," Bohlsen said. "Have that communication with your partner and their parents, to be able to get a healthy understanding of where you're going to be sitting financially."
A majority of both Gen Z and young millennials said they either plan to get married someday or are already married, according to the survey. One in 4 said they plan not to get married at all.
TD Ameritrade's survey was conducted online by the Harris Poll between February and March. It included 3,054 U.S. residents ages 15 and up.
More from Personal Finance:
Wedding loans exist, and couples are borrowing $11,000 on average
Your marriage could suffer due to the strong economy
Don't let money woes silence you after a divorce