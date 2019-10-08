Nissan names darkhorse candidate Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

State Dept blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment...

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the White House's moves "further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government."

Politicsread more

Dow drops 250 points as optimism dims around US-China trade talks

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

One Medical, the health clinic chain backed by Alphabet, has...

Having built a network of over 70 clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.

Technologyread more

US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in...

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.

Economyread more

Chinese state media, Tencent suspend broadcast of NBA preseason...

Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."

China Politicsread more

Trump reportedly considering limits on pension investments in...

The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

Target is going to power Toys R Us' new website

You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.

Retailread more

How China is fueling the growth of beauty brands and boosting...

In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...

Retailread more

Republican allies blast Trump's decision to hand northern Syria...

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...

Politicsread more

Cramer: Trump administration 'torpedoing' trade talks by...

"Anybody that is hopeful, their hopes are dashed," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Politicsread more

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack: The consumer is in 'pretty...

The CEO of the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. says he doesn't see any sign of consumers slowing down their spending, ahead of this holiday season.

Retailread more

Teens choose YouTube over Netflix for the first time, according...

Piper Jaffray found 37% of teens prefer to watch videos on YouTube, narrowly edging out Netflix, which came in at 35%.

Technologyread more
Autos

Nissan names darkhorse candidate Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO

Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan
Keith Bedford | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nissan Motor Co named Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as its next chief executive on Tuesday, picking a relative outsider who joined the automaker mid-career and is known for his rigorous work ethic and relentless focus on cost control.

In picking Uchida, the board of Japan's second-largest automaker selected an executive who was not seen as a top contender in recent weeks.

He will be joined by Mitsubishi Motors executive Ashwani Gupta, who was named as chief operating officer. Former China chief Jun Seki, who was widely seen as one of the top contenders for the CEO job, will be vice COO, the company said.

The three will take the helm of a company that has been shaken by turmoil following the downfall of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year and the departure of former CEO Hiroto Saikawwa.

"Strong leadership is required," Yasushi Kimura, Nissan's chairman, told a news conference. "Group leadership, where they all support each other, will be more transparent."

Directors at Nissan, including those from top shareholder Renault SA, voted unanimously in favor of the two executives, a source said.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

Saikawa was forced to step down after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

The internal strife also has implications for Nissan's often difficult relationship with Renault.

Uchida was not seen as one of the frontrunners in the race to be the next chief executive, Reuters has reported.

The India-born Gupta is currently COO of alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp.