North Korea wants 'major' concessions from the US in nuclear talks, professor says

Washington will have to consider big concessions before a nuclear deal between the U.S. and North Korea can be reached, one professor said Monday.

His comments follow recent working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea, which ended in a stalemate. North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator claimed the U.S. disappointed Pyongyang by "bringing nothing to the negotiation table." The U.S. State Department disagreed with Pyongyang's characterization, saying that the American delegation had "brought creative ideas and had good discussions."

Robert Kelly, associate professor of political science at South Korea's Pusan National University, explained that the White House may need to be more open to compromise if it wants a real breakthrough.

"Trump has sort of framed victory with North Korea as North Korea giving up stuff, and (the U.S.) not giving up very much in response," Kelly said. "I think the Americans need to offer some pretty major counter-concessions for the North Koreans if we're going to ask them for any serious quantity of their nuclear weapons or their missiles."