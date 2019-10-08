Rent the Runway 'back to business as usual' after supply chain chaos

Skip Navigation
Sell-off gains steam as Dow drops 300 points

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

State Dept blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment...

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the White House's moves "further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government."

Politicsread more

Bidding wars are taking a strange turn in the fall housing market

Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in 8 years, bidding wars...

Real Estateread more

US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in...

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.

Economyread more

Lindsey Graham to invite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to testify...

Giuliani has been out front defending Trump, who is mired in an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month after a whistleblower's complaint accused the...

Politicsread more

Biden annouces his plan to address student debt and rising...

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his higher education plan on Tuesday, proposing to make two-year community colleges and other training programs...

Personal Financeread more

'Call of Duty: Mobile' breaks records with 100 million downloads...

Activision Blizzard's new game "Call of Duty: Mobile," enjoyed the "largest mobile game launch ever," according to Sensor Tower.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren defends her story about losing a teaching job...

Elizabeth Warren, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, defends herself amid new scrutiny about a story about losing her job over pregnancy.

2020 Electionsread more

Former Nasdaq boss says we'll remember WeWork as when the...

Greifeld said it will be similar the way the scuttled merger between Yahoo and eBay signaled the start of the dotcom crash in 2000.

Marketsread more

Bank of America favors Amazon among its FANG peers heading into...

Bank of America says Amazon's third-quarter earnings will come in above Wall Street estimates.

Pro Analysisread more

Robinhood makes second attempt at launching a high-yield account...

Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood announces a cash management account with a 2.05% interest rate ten months after the failed launch of a checking and savings account.

Financeread more
Retail

Rent the Runway 'back to business as usual' after supply chain chaos

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Rent the Runway says it completed a slew of system upgrades "ahead of schedule."
  • Citing problems in its supply chain, the women's clothing subscription platform had previously stopped taking on new customers. 
  • At one point, Rent the Runway was handing out upwards of $200 in cash to customers who never received their orders.
The fitting rooms at Rent the Runway's flagship store in New York City.
Source: Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway's business is back up and running "as usual," the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday, following an uproar of frustrated customers seeing delays or even complete cancellations of their orders.

The women's clothing subscription platform briefly halted taking on new customers and had targeted Oct. 15 to resume, citing kinks in its supply chain.

Here's what Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman said on Tuesday:

We are happy to share the news that we completed our system upgrades ahead of schedule, and are back to business as usual! Today, we're officially welcoming new orders and new subscribers.

We built this business for our community, and we are so thankful for the support over these past few weeks. As we continue transforming the traditional model of clothing consumption, we may not always be perfect, but please know that we will never stop investing in making your renting experience the best it can be. We are breaking new ground together — thanks for being on the journey with us.

At one point, Rent the Runway was handing out upwards of $200 in cash to customers who never received their orders.

Business of Fashion also reported in September that Rent the Runway's head of supply chain, Marv Cunningham, was stepping down.

Rent the Runway earlier this year received a new round of financing that boosted its private-market valuation to $1 billion. The company has now raised more than $330 million.

The business, which offers monthly plans costing $89 and $159 — depending on the frequency of exchanging clothing and accessories — appeals to women who want to avoid wearing the same thing twice, or who want the flexibility to try new and designer brands, ranging from Victoria Beckham to 7 For All Mankind.

Rent the Runway has been opening more standalone locations, where women can swap out items and pick new ones, instead of having to wait on returns to be accepted via mail. It has also partnered with WeWork and Nordstrom to put drop-off boxes in some office and retail locations.

