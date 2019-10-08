S4 Capital signs $150 million deal with Silicon Valley's largest digital marketing firm

S4 Capital, the media firm founded by advertising mogul Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018, has announced a $150 million merger with Silicon Valley's largest digital marketing agency.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Sorrell, WPP's former CEO, confirmed that the merger had been finalized this month.

He said the deal was worth $150 million, with S4 Capital paying $112 million upfront — half in shares, half in cash — and the rest of the balance coming if Firewood hits its targets for the year.

Firewood, founded in 2010 by Lanya and Juan Zambrano, is the largest digital agency in Silicon Valley. The company will join MediaMonks, S4 Capital's digital content arm.

"We started with a clean sheet of paper, we've been at it for a year and we now have, post-Firewood, 1,800 people in 23 countries and a market cap of $600 million," Sorrell said.