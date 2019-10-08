Supreme Court clashes over meaning of 'sex' in LGBT discrimination cases

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 300 points on dimming hopes around US-China trade talks

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

Dems to subpoena witness in impeachment probe after White House...

The White House had ordered top diplomat Gordon Sondland not to appear for a scheduled deposition with House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Politicsread more

Bidding wars are taking a strange turn in the fall housing market

Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in eight years, bidding...

Real Estateread more

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

Supreme Court clashes over meaning of 'sex' in LGBT...

At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual...

Politicsread more

Rubio says Trump's call for China to probe Biden is...

"I don't think what he said was right. I don't agree with it," Rubio said of Trump's request that China investigate Joe Biden.

Politicsread more

German grocer Lidl will offer medical benefits to all part-time...

Retailers from Kroger to Walmart have been tackling one of their expenses, health-care costs, in different ways.

Retailread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ambarella, Alibaba,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

China rejects Trump's request to investigate Joe Biden, report...

Trump said last week that China "should start an investigation" into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Politicsread more

Facebook is bringing Portal to work, taking on Zoom and Skype in...

Facebook said that its Workplace service for businesses will now work on Portal video chat devices.

Technologyread more

Boeing deliveries nearly halved in first nine months of 2019

Boeing delivered half the number of planes in the first nine months of 2019 that it did in the same period a year ago, as the world's largest planemaker continued to struggle...

Transportationread more
Politics

Supreme Court clashes over meaning of 'sex' in LGBT discrimination cases

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins@in/tucker-higgins-5b162295/
Key Points
  • The justices of the Supreme Court clashed over the meaning of "sex" in heated oral arguments on Tuesday over a blockbuster set of cases concerning the rights of LGBT workers.
  • The court heard the cases of three LGBT employees, two gay men and a transgender woman, who claim they were fired because of their identities.
  • At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual orientation.
Demonstrators in favor of LGBT rights rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, October 8, 2019, as the Court holds oral arguments in three cases dealing with workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The justices of the Supreme Court clashed over the meaning of "sex" in heated oral arguments on Tuesday over a blockbuster set of cases concerning the rights of LGBT workers.

The court heard the cases of three LGBT employees, two gay men and a transgender woman, who claim they were fired because of their identities. At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual orientation.

The case is among the most high profile of the term. While some states and localities have laws on the books protecting LGBT employees, those laws do not apply in about half the country. 

Arguments, which lasted two hours, concluded around noon. It was not immediately clear which side will garner a majority. A decision is expected by June of 2020. 

Several of the court's conservatives argued that expanding Title 7 to include discrimination against LGBT workers would be better handled by Congress. Attorneys for both sides have acknowledged that at the time the law was passed in 1964, its drafters likely did not envision that it would apply to gay or transgender individuals. 

Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court's Republican appointees, noted that Congress has had time since the law was first passed to add protections for LGBT workers, and has declined to do so. If the court said the law applied to gay workers, "we will be acting exactly like a legislature," he said. 

"This is the type of issue that is better left to Congress than the courts," Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the court. 

But Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first appointee to the bench, suggested with his questioning that he was sympathetic to the argument that the word "sex" necessarily includes sexual orientation as well as gender identity. 

"Wouldn't an employer say that [the firing is] because he is a man attracted to other men?" Gorsuch asked of Jeffrey Harris, an attorney for Clayton County, Georgia, which was accused of firing a county employee who is gay.

Harris responded that the "common parlance" is "same-sex attraction." 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is believed to be a possible swing vote in the matter, did not ask any questions that indicated how he may vote. 

It is not always possible to determine how justices will vote based on the questions they ask during oral argument. 

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

VIDEO3:4203:42
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's journey from child of immigrants to the Supreme Court
Closing The Gap