The top 10 best places to retire

There's no place like home. Unless, of course, you are retired.

Lured by better weather, lower taxes or an improved quality of life, many older Americans consider relocating to stateS like Florida or the Carolinas.

To that end, U.S. News & World Report determined the best places to retire based on criteria such as housing affordability, taxes, health care and overall happiness, using data from sources including the Tax Foundation, Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.