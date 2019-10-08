US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in September

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services, which could give the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates again this month to limit the drag on the economy from trade tensions and slowing growth overseas.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand dropped 0.3% last month, the largest decline since January, after edging up 0.1% in August.

In the 12 months through September the PPI increased 1.4%, the smallest increase since November 2016, after rising 1.8% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI nudging up 0.1% in September and advancing 1.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices were unchanged last month after jumping 0.4% in August. The so-called core PPI increased 1.7% in the 12 months through September after climbing 1.9% in August.

The Fed, which has a 2% annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.8% on a year-on-year basis in August and has undershot its target this year.

Some economists expect the U.S. central bank could cut rates at its Oct. 29-30 policy meeting amid signs that the Trump administration's 15-month trade war with China, which has weighed on business investment and pushed manufacturing into recession, was impacting the broader economy.