Altria's chance of writing down its Juul investment has 'increased materially,' Fitch says

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman is crowdsourcing ideas from its employees to find the...

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.

Financeread more

Labor leader: USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes...

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.

Politicsread more

Turkish President Erdogan confirms military operation in northern...

After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...

Politicsread more

CEO departures on pace for a record year

U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Marketsread more

Stocks rise after report says China is open to a partial US trade...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Fitbit says it will shift manufacturing out of China to avoid...

As a result of the move, all of Fitbit's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be subject to Section 301 tariffs starting in 2020.

Technologyread more

Small-cap stocks are primed to outperform large caps over the...

"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.

Marketsread more

Apple's smart glasses will arrive in the first half of 2020, top...

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...

Technologyread more

Altria's chance of writing down its Juul investment has...

The chance that Altria writes down the value of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul has "increased materially" amid uncertainty around the e-cigarette industry, Fitch credit...

Health and Scienceread more

Nearly all of the NBA's Chinese partners have cut ties with the...

Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...

Sportsread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Real Estateread more
Health and Science

Altria's chance of writing down its Juul investment has 'increased materially,' Fitch says

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito@in/angelicalavito/
Key Points
  • Altria's chance of writing down its investment in Juul has "increased materially," Fitch analysts say. 
  • Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul, valuing the e-cigarette giant at $38 billion. 
  • One hedge firm has already reportedly slashed Juul's valuation amid controversy around vaping. 
Menthol pods for Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarettes are displayed for sale at a store in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The chance that Altria writes down the value of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul has "increased materially" amid uncertainty around the e-cigarette industry, Fitch credit analysts say.

Altria took a 35% stake in e-cigarette market leader Juul late last year to help offset declining sales in its main business, cigarettes. The number of cigarettes Altria sells has been falling for years with smoking rates declining and existing customers quitting or dying.

Juul's sales were booming when the deal was announced last December. Altria's stake valued the start-up at $38 billion. Since then, scrutiny around Juul and the e-cigarette industry as a whole has heightened.

State and local lawmakers are banning flavored e-cigarettes, while the Trump administration is readying a plan to remove these products from shelves across the country. An outbreak of a deadly-vaping related lung disease has stoked panic, causing at least some users to reconsider using e-cigarettes.

"The probability Altria impairs the value of its 35% investment in Juul has increased materially due to considerably diminished and uncertain e-vaping growth prospects," Fitch analysts Bill Densmore and Carla Norfleet Taylor wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Hedge fund Darsana reportedly slashed the value of its stake in Juul by more than a third to a price that values the vaping company at $24 billion.

Altria previously said it expects the U.S. e-cigarette industry's volume sales to grow between 15% to 20% annually with international revenues that equal domestic revenue by 2023, the analysts wrote. That would partially offset the declines in cigarette sales.

"However, long-term growth prospects are now likely reduced due to the uncertain implications from increased regulatory scrutiny and potentially lower consumer confidence in e-vaping products," they said.

Fitch downgraded Altria's credit ratings two notches to 'BBB' after Altria made the Juul investment because the deal increased Altria's leverage. The firm's forecast has"minimal dividend contributions" from Juul, so a write down would not harm the firm's negative rating sensitives, the analysts wrote.

An Altria spokesman declined to comment. 