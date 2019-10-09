Sterling shoots higher on report of a Brexit concession from the EU

President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in trade negotiations.US Marketsread more
The British pound made a sharp move higher against both the dollar and the euro Wednesday morning, after one newspaper report suggested the EU is ready to make a major concession in negotiations over the U.K.'s withdrawal from the trading bloc.
According to The Times, sources close to the talks believe that the EU will grant lawmakers in Northern Ireland the right to leave any backstop arrangement within a few years.
The backstop is an arrangement whereby Northern Ireland remains in the customs union — a common tariff area — until a solution can be found to prevent any return of physical checks on the U.K.'s border with the Republic of Ireland.
The story, published Wednesday morning, claims that lawmakers from all sides of Northern Ireland's assembly government would be granted the right to revoke the withdrawal treaty, and therefore the backstop, if a "double majority" was secured.
In reaction, sterling jumped 0.4% to $1.2265 versus the dollar and 0.2% to 89.54 pence against the euro. Most of those gains were quickly given up however after the suggestion received a lukewarm response from unionist politicians who advocate Brexit.
The chief whip of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said in a tweet that the proposal was "economic madness."
A separate report from the FT suggested that the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party would struggle to unite around a "Brexit at any cost" platform as part of a general election campaign.
The paper claimed as many as 50 MPs would revolt against the government if it pursued no deal as an option.