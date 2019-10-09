Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver, meeting minutes show

Some Federal Reserve policymakers expressed concern at their most recent meeting that markets are expecting more rate cuts than the central bank intends to deliver, according to minutes released Wednesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved a quarter-point rate cut at the Sept. 17-18 meeting, putting the overnight funds rate in a target range of 1.75% to 2%.

But documents released at the meeting also showed sharp divisions among members about the future path of policy.

Minutes amplified those concerns, along with some worry that a market clamoring for easier monetary policy might be getting ahead of itself. The summary said that "a few participants" at the September meeting said prices in futures markets "were currently suggesting greater provision of accommodation at coming meetings than they saw as appropriate."

As things stand, markets are heavily betting that the Fed will follow up its rate cuts of July and September with another in October. Markets also see more reductions on the way in 2020.

Because of the potential misunderstanding, "it might become necessary for the Committee to seek a better alignment of market expectations regarding the policy rate path with policymakers' own expectations for that path," the minutes stated.