Fitbit says it will shift manufacturing out of China to avoid tariffs

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.Politicsread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.Marketsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
As a result of the move, all of Fitbit's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be subject to Section 301 tariffs starting in 2020.Technologyread more
"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.Marketsread more
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...Technologyread more
The chance that Altria writes down the value of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul has "increased materially" amid uncertainty around the e-cigarette industry, Fitch credit...Health and Scienceread more
Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...Sportsread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
Shares of Fitbit briefly rose 2% after the company announced Wednesday it plans to shift its manufacturing operations outside of China to avoid tariffs. The stock was down slightly late Wednesday morning.
Beginning in 2020, all of Fitbit's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be of Chinese origin, meaning they won't be subject to Section 301 tariffs, the company said.
"In 2018, in response to the ongoing threat of tariffs, we began exploring potential alternatives to China," Ron Kisling, Fitbit's CFO, said in a statement. "As a result of these explorations, we have made changes to our supply chain and manufacturing operations and have additional changes underway."
Fitbit in June joined a number of U.S. companies, including Apple, in filing a letter of opposition to the Trump administration's plan to slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Reuters. In the letter, Fitbit said the tariffs would end up benefiting Chinese device makers who do business in the U.S.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods, marking an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. Trade tensions have been going on for more than a year, with many technology companies being hit by the dispute.