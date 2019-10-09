Goldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after US blacklist

An attendee uses his smartphone to record a facial-recognition demonstration on himself at the Beijing Megvii booth at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on June 27, 2019.

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was reviewing its involvement in Megvii Technology's planned initial public offering (IPO) after the U.S. government placed the Chinese artificial intelligence firm on a human rights blacklist.

The Trump administration said on Monday that Megvii and seven other Chinese companies were targeted because they were implicated in Beijing's repression of Muslim minority populations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in the far west of the country.

In an emailed statement in response to a request for comment on the Alibaba-backed Megvii IPO, Goldman said it was "evaluating in light of the recent developments." Sources had previously told Reuters the listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.

Risk consultants and Silicon Valley lawyers said that other U.S. companies involved with the blacklisted Chinese firms, whether as investors or as underwriters, are also likely to reevaluate their relationships.

Goldman is a joint sponsor of the Megvii IPO, alongside Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, which both declined to comment.

Goldman had thoroughly evaluated the Megvii deal before initially signing onto it using its usual due diligence process, a person familiar with the matter said.

Known in the artificial intelligence business for its facial recognition platform Face++, Megvii will become the first Chinese AI firm to go public if the deal goes ahead. The company provides facial recognition and other AI technology to governments and companies including Alibaba, Ant Financial, Lenovo Group and Huawei.