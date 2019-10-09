Skip Navigation
Tech

Google Cloud hires HR lead from SAP as it prepares for aggressive growth

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Google confirmed to CNBC that it has hired former SAP executive Brigette McInnis-Day to lead Google Cloud's human resources department.
  • McInnis-Day joins the company as it plans aggressive growth in hopes of staving off current cloud leaders Amazon and Microsoft.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Alphabet's Google Cloud, speaks at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco on April 9, 2019.
Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google has hired SAP executive Brigette McInnis-Day to lead Google Cloud's human resources division as it scales aggressively.

As vice president of Cloud HR, McInnis-Day will report into Eileen Noughton, head of Google's people operations, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. McInnis-Day officially joined Sept. 30 and formerly served as chief operations officer and head of digital HR for SAP's global cloud-based management division SuccessFactors.

The new HR leader comes as Google Cloud has aggressive hiring plans as it tries to catch up with market leaders Amazon and Microsoft. In July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company plans to triple Cloud's salesforce, adding that it is a key growth driver for parent company Alphabet.

Thomas Kurian, the former Oracle executive who took over as Google's cloud chief in November of last year, has been pulling leaders from competing companies, including at least 10 from his former company.

Deutsche Bank last week valued the Google Cloud business, which includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite, at $225 billion, adding that the firm was impressed with Kurian's aggressive hiring.﻿

VIDEO1:2701:27
Growing faster in Europe than any other part of the world, Google Cloud CEO says
Street Signs Europe


Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.