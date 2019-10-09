AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka says Trump's USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes before Thanksgiving

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman is crowdsourcing ideas from its employees to find the...

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.

Financeread more

Labor leader: USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes...

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.

Politicsread more

Turkish President Erdogan confirms military operation in northern...

After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...

Politicsread more

CEO departures on pace for a record year

U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Marketsread more

Stocks rise after report says China is open to a partial US trade...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Fitbit says it will shift manufacturing out of China to avoid...

As a result of the move, all of Fitbit's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be subject to Section 301 tariffs starting in 2020.

Technologyread more

Small-cap stocks are primed to outperform large caps over the...

"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.

Marketsread more

Apple's smart glasses will arrive in the first half of 2020, top...

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...

Technologyread more

Altria's chance of writing down its Juul investment has...

The chance that Altria writes down the value of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul has "increased materially" amid uncertainty around the e-cigarette industry, Fitch credit...

Health and Scienceread more

Nearly all of the NBA's Chinese partners have cut ties with the...

Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...

Sportsread more

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

World Economyread more

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Real Estateread more
Politics

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka says Trump's USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes before Thanksgiving

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka tells The Washington Post it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote soon on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. 
  • The White House and key business groups are pushing for swift approval of the president's replacement of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 
  • Democrats and labor leaders still have concerns about worker protections enshrined in the deal.
Richard Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), speaks during a No Vote Until NAFTA 2.0 Is Fixed news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A top labor leader has cast doubts on the House quickly approving President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the Democratic-held chamber to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement soon. The head of the key labor group, which represents more than 12 million active and retired members across a range of industries, added that the agreement "would be defeated" if the House voted before Thanksgiving.

Trumka's comments underscore the sustained resistance to USMCA from labor groups even as the White House and key business organizations push for the deal's swift approval. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democratic negotiators have said they want to resolve concerns about the deal harming American workers or the environment before they ratify it.

The labor leader's remarks undermine a key claim from the president as he makes his case for the deal: that major labor unions back USMCA.

Spokespeople for Pelosi and the White House did not immediately respond to requests to comment on Trumka's remarks.

Trump sees USMCA ratification as a top political and economic priority ahead of the 2020 election. During his 2016 campaign, the president promised to overhaul U.S. trade relationships to stop companies from moving manufacturing jobs out of the country. Last month, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said he saw a "100%" chance the House approved USMCA by the end of the year.

Companies reliant on trade with America's northern and southern neighbors have also pushed for approval of the deal. Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told Bloomberg last month that "we're hopeful [USMCA] will be passed later this fall, I think before Thanksgiving."

Canada was the largest export market for American goods last year, followed by Mexico.

Last week, Pelosi told reporters that Democrats are "on a path to yes" on the trade deal. She added that her caucus has not yet had its concerns about enforcing the agreement assuaged.

They worry USMCA will not go far enough to stop companies from moving to Mexico in order to hire workers for lower wages than in the U.S.

"We want to be sure that as we go forward, we are strengthening America's working families and our farmers who are very affected by this," she said.

Read the full Post report here.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

VIDEO3:3303:33
Cramer: Democrats 'hope to get to yes' on Trump's North American trade deal
Squawk on the Street