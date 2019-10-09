AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka says Trump's USMCA deal 'would be defeated' if House votes before Thanksgiving

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the House to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada soon.Politicsread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
U.S. based companies announced 1,160 CEO exits through September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.Marketsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
As a result of the move, all of Fitbit's fitness trackers and smartwatches will not be subject to Section 301 tariffs starting in 2020.Technologyread more
"The relative P/E today suggests that small caps should lead large caps over the next decade," says one strategist.Marketsread more
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...Technologyread more
The chance that Altria writes down the value of its $12.8 billion investment in Juul has "increased materially" amid uncertainty around the e-cigarette industry, Fitch credit...Health and Scienceread more
Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...Sportsread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
A top labor leader has cast doubts on the House quickly approving President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.
In an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said it would be a "colossal mistake" for the Democratic-held chamber to vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement soon. The head of the key labor group, which represents more than 12 million active and retired members across a range of industries, added that the agreement "would be defeated" if the House voted before Thanksgiving.
Trumka's comments underscore the sustained resistance to USMCA from labor groups even as the White House and key business organizations push for the deal's swift approval. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democratic negotiators have said they want to resolve concerns about the deal harming American workers or the environment before they ratify it.
The labor leader's remarks undermine a key claim from the president as he makes his case for the deal: that major labor unions back USMCA.
Spokespeople for Pelosi and the White House did not immediately respond to requests to comment on Trumka's remarks.
Trump sees USMCA ratification as a top political and economic priority ahead of the 2020 election. During his 2016 campaign, the president promised to overhaul U.S. trade relationships to stop companies from moving manufacturing jobs out of the country. Last month, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said he saw a "100%" chance the House approved USMCA by the end of the year.
Companies reliant on trade with America's northern and southern neighbors have also pushed for approval of the deal. Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told Bloomberg last month that "we're hopeful [USMCA] will be passed later this fall, I think before Thanksgiving."
Canada was the largest export market for American goods last year, followed by Mexico.
Last week, Pelosi told reporters that Democrats are "on a path to yes" on the trade deal. She added that her caucus has not yet had its concerns about enforcing the agreement assuaged.
They worry USMCA will not go far enough to stop companies from moving to Mexico in order to hire workers for lower wages than in the U.S.
"We want to be sure that as we go forward, we are strengthening America's working families and our farmers who are very affected by this," she said.
Read the full Post report here.