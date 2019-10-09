Treasury yields tick lower; US-China trade talks in focus

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.Asia Marketsread more
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."Technologyread more
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.China Economyread more
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...China Politicsread more
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...Energyread more
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.Technologyread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.Technologyread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks.
At around 03:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5255%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0279%.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with high-level negotiators from the U.S. and China poised to meet for a fresh round of talks in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
The long-running dispute has slowly expanded beyond trade policy, exacerbating fears about further damage to a fragile global economy.
President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in bilateral trade negotiations.
On the data front, wholesale trade figures for August and Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for August will both be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 9-year and 10-month notes on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver the opening remarks at an event in Kansas City.
It comes after Powell said Tuesday that policymakers at the U.S. central bank would be open to further interest rate cuts over the coming months. He also suggested that the time to allow the Fed's asset holdings to begin to expand was "now upon us."