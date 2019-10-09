Your first trade for Wednesday, October 9

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.Airlinesread more
Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.Financeread more
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.World Economyread more
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...Technologyread more
After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...Politicsread more
Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...Sportsread more
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.Real Estateread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Baird initiated coverage on Peloton with an outperform rating and $28 target, saying that while the company might not be profitable for 5 years,Investingread more
The Republican senator says Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.Politicsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Cisco.
Dan Nathan was a seller of The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund.
Guy Adami was a buyer of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of UnitedHealth Group.
Trader disclosure: Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread, XLF Oct put spread, XRT Oct put spread, SMH Nov put spread. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNBS, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, NRTH, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PYPL, RH, RIV, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WMD, X, XLY, XRT, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, ATVI, BMY, BP, C, CRM, CSCO, DISCA, ETFC, EXEL, FCX, FXI, GDX, GLD, INTC, ICI, MGM, MO, MPC, OAS, OXY, PBR, PETS, RUN, SNAP, T, TPH, VALE, VFC, WPX. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, SE, TGT, UAL, UNG, UPS, UPWK, USB, UNG, VST, WYNN, WFC. Pete owns GE puts.