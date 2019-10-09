Your first trade for Wednesday, October 9

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps 200 points after report says China is open to a partial...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

American Airlines cuts Boeing 737 Max from schedules until Jan....

American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.

Goldman Sachs is crowdsourcing start-up ideas from its 36,000...

Goldman's start-up factory has created about 12 businesses so far, but it's too early to say if any will truly take off.

China ready to discuss a partial trade deal with the US, reports...

U.S. stock futures pushed higher Wednesday morning after a report suggested that Beijing is still willing to discuss a partial trade deal.

Apple's smart glasses will arrive in the first half of 2020, top...

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch new iPad Pros, an augmented reality (AR) headset, new MacBooks and a cheaper iPhone in the second quarter of next...

Turkish President Erdogan confirms military operation in Northern...

After Trump's call with Erdogan on Sunday, the White House announced that "Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria" and "United...

Nearly all of the NBA's Chinese partners have cut ties with the...

Out of the 13 Chinese businesses listed as official partners listed on the NBA China website, 11 have distanced themselves from the sports league amid escalating tensions...

Weekly mortgage refinances jump 10% as rates drop to lowest level...

An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.

Trump's White House says it will not cooperate with House...

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...

Analyst rates Peloton a 'buy'

Baird initiated coverage on Peloton with an outperform rating and $28 target, saying that while the company might not be profitable for 5 years,

NBA should not be an 'arm of Chinese censorship,' says Sen. Ted...

The Republican senator says Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.

Trump's blacklist derails Goldman's plan to take a Chinese AI...

President Donald Trump's move to blacklist Chinese tech companies is threatening to derail what could be the first Chinese artificial intelligence firm to go public.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, October 9

Final Trades: CSCO, XLF and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Cisco

Dan Nathan was a seller of The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Guy Adami was a buyer of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of UnitedHealth Group

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread, XLF Oct put spread, XRT Oct put spread, SMH Nov put spread. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNBS, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, NRTH, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PYPL, RH, RIV, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WMD, X, XLY, XRT, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, ATVI, BMY, BP, C, CRM, CSCO, DISCA, ETFC, EXEL, FCX, FXI, GDX, GLD, INTC, ICI, MGM, MO, MPC, OAS, OXY, PBR, PETS, RUN, SNAP, T, TPH, VALE, VFC, WPX. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, SE, TGT, UAL, UNG, UPS, UPWK, USB, UNG, VST, WYNN, WFC. Pete owns GE puts.