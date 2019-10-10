Facebook should not be 'the arbiter of truth' in political ads, says former FEC chairman

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.Marketsread more
Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...China Politicsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.Europe Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.Technologyread more
An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a reported pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with...Politicsread more
The Fox News poll found that 51 percent of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office, compared with 42 percent in July.Politicsread more
Increasing the price of carbon emissions has received widespread backlash from those who argue the tax would raise energy bills. But some economists say it's the best way to...Environmentread more
Facebook should not be tasked with determining the truthfulness of political campaign ads, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission told CNBC on Thursday.
Lee Goodman — a Republican who led the FEC during Barack Obama's presidency — was reacting to the social network's decision to reject a Biden campaign request to remove an advertisement from President Donald Trump's campaign containing unproven information. Other tech companies like Twitter and Google's YouTube were running the Trump ad. CNN refused to run it.
The Trump ad claims that former Vice President Joe Biden "offered Ukraine $1 billion to fire the prosecutor investigating a company affiliated with his son." The Biden campaign said the claim should be covered by Facebook's pledge to reject political ads with "previously debunked content." Trump's July phone call asking Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens is central to the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats.
"Facebook, like all publishers, has to have reasonable editorial standards," Goodman said on "Squawk Box." "What we're seeing here is an exercise of their editorial freedom to feature candidate ads without fact-checking and allow the political process to be the arbiter of truth and falsity in political advertising by the candidates themselves."
The global elections policy chief at Facebook wrote a letter to Biden's campaign, which was originally obtained by The New York Times. The letter said the social network's approach to political ads is "grounded in Facebook's fundamental belief in free expression, respect for the democratic process, and the belief that, in mature democracies with a free press, political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is. ... Thus, when a politician speaks or makes an ad, we do not send it to third party fact checkers."
Facebook will be "condemned" either way, Goodman said, even though the company "doesn't want to be the arbiter and doesn't want to take sides in these political debates."
"Their stated policy, I think, is fair," Goodman said, adding Facebook is avoiding refereeing "truth or falsity, opinion versus fact, candidate versus candidate debates" by taking a hands-off approach.
Facebook — which declined to comment after the letter surfaced — has worked to improve its advertising disclosures after government officials concluded Russians used the platform to influence the 2016 election. In late August, the company tightened its verification process that requires people who want to run ads to prove they are in the U.S., and to confirm their group's identity through a tax identification number or a government ID.
— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed reporting.