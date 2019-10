All of Foster & Motley's professionals have earned their certification or accreditation in their respective fields, including the following designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Total AUM: $1.30B+

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 633

Principals:

Paul Staubach, President

William Motley, Chairman

Contact:

www.fosterandmotley.com

7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 561-6640