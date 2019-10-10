Lab-grown meat start-up raises $14 million to build production plant

As meatless burgers have landed at Burger King and Carl's Jr., dozens of start-ups are racing to be the first to sell beef grown in a lab.

Now, one of those start-ups has raised $14 million to produce its cultured meat products.

Future Meat Technologies, which was founded in 2018 and based in Israel, is trying to do for lab-grown meat what Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have done for plant-based meat.

Future Meat is far from the only company that has set out to create affordable cell-cultured meat. Several dozen start-ups, mostly in the U.S. and Europe, have sprung up in the last couple of years to develop the product.

But only one, Memphis Meats, has raised more money than Future Meat in a Series A funding round — $17 million in 2017 — thanks to investments from Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Cargill.

S2G Ventures, a Chicago-based venture capital fund that invests in food and agriculture, and Emerald Technology Ventures, a Swiss-based firm, led the $14 million round, Future Meat announced Thursday.

"What we think separates Future Meat is that they have an actual plan to get to commercially viable price points that doesn't require massive capital expenditures or future breakthroughs," S2G managing director Matt Walker said in an interview.

Future Meat plans to use the proceeds to expand research and development efforts and build a cultured meat manufacturing facility to begin production next year.