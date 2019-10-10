GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach a deal, potentially end strike

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stock futures rise after optimistic Trump comments on US-China...

U.S. stock futures traded higher after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach...

General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...

Autosread more

SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after nine years leading...

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.

Technologyread more

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

Malaysia may set aside its belt-tightening plans to save its...

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.

Asia Economyread more

SoftBank-backed Vir Biotechnology prices IPO at low end of...

Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...

Technologyread more

SpaceX has spent 'hundreds of millions' extra in building...

SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.

Investing in Spaceread more

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

Technologyread more

Jamal Mashburn: NBA players 'protecting their brand' with silence...

NBA players understand the economic consequences of speaking out on political issues, former All-Star Jamal Mashburn tells CNBC.

Sportsread more

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

Health and Scienceread more

House panel pressures Reynolds to stop advertising Vuse...

A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Marketsread more
Autos

GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach a deal, potentially end strike

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
United Auto Workers members on strike picket outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (far left) in Detroit.
Michael Wayland | CNBC

DETROIT – General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike against the automaker, now in its 25th day.

In a Thursday letter obtained by CNBC, GM Vice President of North America - Labor Relations Scott Sandefur criticizes the union for not promptly responding to a Monday offer from the company. He also encourages the union to "engage in bargaining over all issues around-the-clock to get an agreement."

VIDEO4:2904:29
Analyst explains how the GM workers strike is impacting the Michigan economy
Squawk Box