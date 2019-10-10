GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' bargaining to reach a deal, potentially end strike

U.S. stock futures traded higher after President Donald Trump issued positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike...
SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO. Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs.
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.
Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is set to outline the government's spending plans for 2020 on Friday.
Vir Biotechnology priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $20 a share on Thursday, at the bottom end of expectations, a fresh blow for SoftBank's Vision Fund, owner of 21%...
SpaceX is in the final stages of developing the capsule it will use to launch astronauts and has spent significantly toward that goal.
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.
NBA players understand the economic consequences of speaking out on political issues, former All-Star Jamal Mashburn tells CNBC.
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.
A House panel is requesting a slew of documents from Reynolds after the company ignored the committee's request to stop advertising its e-cigarettes.
DETROIT – General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative agreement and potentially end the union's strike against the automaker, now in its 25th day.
In a Thursday letter obtained by CNBC, GM Vice President of North America - Labor Relations Scott Sandefur criticizes the union for not promptly responding to a Monday offer from the company. He also encourages the union to "engage in bargaining over all issues around-the-clock to get an agreement."