How Square became a $26 billion company

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

These stocks are the trade talk 'tells' with prices to move first

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.

Marketsread more

Apple deferred to the Chinese government long before the Hong...

Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.

Technologyread more

Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.

Marketsread more

More than two dozen now dead from vaping illness as outbreak...

The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.

Health and Scienceread more

Zuckerberg says AWS bill for his philanthropy is sky-high: 'Let's...

While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.

Technologyread more

Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine efforts...

An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."

Politicsread more

PG&E power outage could cost the California economy more than $2...

In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and Central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.

Marketsread more

Dyson scraps its electric car plans

British appliance maker Dyson has scrapped its plans for an electric vehicle, according to a companywide email that said it "simply can no longer see a way to make it...

Autosread more

Fed finalizes post-crisis rule easing for domestic, foreign banks

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules easing capital and liquidity requirements for domestic U.S. and foreign banks that were originally...

The Fedread more

The struggling IPO class of 2019 could be facing another wave of...

Lock-up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.

Marketsread more

The head of stores at Victoria's Secret to step down

The head of Victoria's Secret's stores and store operations is stepping down, CNBC has learned.

Retailread more

PG&E has power to shut you down, it's time to take control of...

As PG&E turns off power to millions in California as part of new measures to prevent wildfires, the message is clear, and it is not about being helpless in the face of a giant...

Powering the Futureread more
Markets

How Square became a $26 billion company

Andrew Davis
VIDEO13:4013:40
How Square makes money
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video


Square began in 2010 after the invention of a small credit card reader that plugged into iPhones. Nearly 10 years later, the company has grown into a $26 billion fintech behemoth with a diverse line of checkout hardware products.

The company also provides a wide range of software products for sellers that helps simplify everything from payroll to making appointments with customers.

Square offers small business loans as well, often in sums smaller than traditional banks are willing to lend to neighborhood stores, restaurants and coffee shops.

On the consumer side, Square launched Cash App, originally called Square Cash, in 2013. Since then, the app has seen enormous growth, jumping from 7 million to 15 million users in 2018 alone.

Square credits its success to a mission of economic empowerment for everyone from a small business owner to a major retailer. But critics say the company may have lost focus, be overvalued, and struggle to sustain growth if the U.S. faces an economic downturn.

Watch the video above for more on how Square became a $26 billion company.