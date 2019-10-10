For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Square began in 2010 after the invention of a small credit card reader that plugged into iPhones. Nearly 10 years later, the company has grown into a $26 billion fintech behemoth with a diverse line of checkout hardware products.
The company also provides a wide range of software products for sellers that helps simplify everything from payroll to making appointments with customers.
Square offers small business loans as well, often in sums smaller than traditional banks are willing to lend to neighborhood stores, restaurants and coffee shops.
On the consumer side, Square launched Cash App, originally called Square Cash, in 2013. Since then, the app has seen enormous growth, jumping from 7 million to 15 million users in 2018 alone.
Square credits its success to a mission of economic empowerment for everyone from a small business owner to a major retailer. But critics say the company may have lost focus, be overvalued, and struggle to sustain growth if the U.S. faces an economic downturn.
Watch the video above for more on how Square became a $26 billion company.