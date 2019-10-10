Netflix will weather onslaught of new streaming services, says Goldman

Netflix faces growing fears that it could lose out in the streaming wars, but Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients on Thursday that the company has fought off competition before, making it likely to weather the storm. But Goldman cut its its 12-month target price from $420 to $360 anyway, citing long-term pressures to subscriber growth and margins. The stock currently trades at $274, up more than 2% on Thursday morning.

A bevy of new streaming services are set to launch from Disney, Apple, AT&T and others, but Netflix has faced many competitive challenges from traditional media companies and larger technology companies, Goldman analysts said. Among those include HBO, Starz, Amazon, Google's YouTube, Viacom and Comcast's Sky.

The analysts put together this chart, reprinted here with permission, to show that Netflix's subscriber numbers kept going up and to the right even as competition stiffened: