Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Cisco Systems, Morgan Stanley & more

Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.Marketsread more
Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...China Politicsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.Europe Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.Technologyread more
An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a reported pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with...Politicsread more
The Fox News poll found that 51 percent of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office, compared with 42 percent in July.Politicsread more
Increasing the price of carbon emissions has received widespread backlash from those who argue the tax would raise energy bills. But some economists say it's the best way to...Environmentread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday on Thursday:
Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared a whopping 24% after the retailer announced Mark Tritton would become its new president and CEO effective Nov. 4. Tritton will join Bed Bath & Beyond from Target, where he had led many recent store revamps.
Cisco Systems — Shares of Cisco slid nearly 2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the technology giant to a neutral rating. The bank said the uncertainties around trade policy are poised to hurt the company's bottom line. Goldman also lowered its 12-month price target on the stock to $48 from $56.
Apple — An analyst at Longbow upgraded Apple to buy from neutral amid increasing demand for the new iPhone models. "Given increased iPhone production to match better than forecast demand, particularly for the iPhone 11, we see AAPL beating FY4Q guidance," the analyst said in a note. Apple shares rose more than 1%.
Morgan Stanley — The banking giant's stock gained 2.1% after an analyst at Sandler O'Neill upgraded it to buy from hold as its valuation relative to other banks is "unwarranted."
Delta Air Lines — Shares of Delta Air Lines dropped more than 3% after the airline said it expects its costs, excluding fuel, to rise as much as 5% in the fourth quarter. Delta's earnings estimates for the next quarter also fell short of expectations. It forecast per-share earnings of $1.20 to $1.50, versus analysts' estimate of $1.51 a share.
Kroger — Jefferies downgraded the supermarket chain to hold from buy, bringing Kroger shares down about 2%. "We're checking out as confidence in KR's [long-term] grocery strategy and management's ability to effectively communicate wanes," according to Jefferies.
PG&E — Shares of the embattled California utility plunged more than 20% after a judge opened the door to a bankruptcy plan that rivals one led by Elliott Management.
—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.